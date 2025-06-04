What are the Enhanced Games and why will athletes participating in the event be banned by World Aquatics?

The Enhanced Games is a new multi-sports event that will be held for the first time ever in Las Vegas between May 21 to May 24. The Games have raised questions about the integrity of sport itself, with even global governing bodies like World Aquatics taking action against any swimmer, coach, or staff who sign up for it. So, what are the Enhanced Games?

Ad

First off, the event is designed to allow athletes to perform to the highest possible level, with the aid of performance-enhancing substances. Athletes will compete in the Enhanced Games without being subjected to drug tests, allowing them to use substances so that they can perform at a higher level. The founder of the Games, Dr. Aron D'Souza, believes that athletes can do what they want with their bodies. The events that are taking place will be sprinting, weight-lifting, and short-course swimming.

Ad

Trending

While D'Souza's big project has received backing from athletes, medical staff, and venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel, there have been mixed reactions from governing bodies around the world. UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) released a statement going against the games, saying that there is no place for it. Meanwhile, World Aquatics became the first international federation to ban any coach, officials, or athletes competing in the Enhanced Games from any World Aquatics competition and activities.

Ad

"Under the new bylaw, individuals who support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices that may include prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods will not be eligible to hold positions with World Aquatics or to participate in any World Aquatics competitions, events, or other activities. This ineligibility would apply to roles such as athlete, coach, team official, administrator, medical support staff, or government representative," the World Aquatics stated in a statement concerning the matter.

Ad

Athletes who are competing in the event include swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, 50m Butterfly World Record holder Andriy Govorov, and Bulgarian Josif Miladinov.

Kristian Gkolomeev registered a surprising feat at the Enhanced Games showcase

Gkolomeev at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships - Belgrade - Source: Getty

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev competed at the Enhanced Games showcase in February 2025, where he set an unofficial world record for the 50m freestyle after using performance-enhancing drugs. The showcase was designed to promote the event, held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.

Gkolomeev even said that he felt "kind of like a superhuman" after breaking the record. He was on a low dose of PEDs for three weeks and was able to record a time of 20.89 seconds in 50m freestyle while wearing a full-body polyurethane swimsuit. The time, however, was not recognized by World Aquatics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More