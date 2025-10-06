What happened to Charlie Fuerbringer during Wisconsin-Michigan clash? All about All-American's injury that forced her to be subbed off from the game

Wisconsin Badgers volleyball player Charlie Fuerbringer faced a severe injury during her side's match against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, October 5. Notably, Fuerbringer's side won the match convincingly by a 3-0 margin, courtesy of a superb performance from Mimi Coyler, who secured 23 kills in the match.
However, the sophomore setter had to get off the court and sit outside for most of the game due to the injury she sustained. This instance took place during the first set of the game when the Badgers were trailing 4-4, and Fuerbringer, during an action of play near the net, collided with the Wolverines' middle blocker Serena Nyambio.
This collision gave major discomfort to Charlie Fuerbringer's right arm, and she was visibly struggling after the action of the play and eventually had to be taken off for the rest of the match. Addy Horner replaced Fuerbringer on the court after the latter's injury and ended the match with an impressive 35 assists to her name.
The severity of the injury can't be determined, as no official statements have been made by the player or the team. The Badgers have a 4-day break between their next game against Penn State on October 10.
Wisconsin Badgers volleyball coach opens up about Charlie Fuerbringer's injury in the opening set of the game against Michigan
Wisconsin Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield made her feelings known on handling the situation after Charlie Fuerbringer's injury in the first set. Sheffield shared that she had prepared plans for such adversity situations.
The Wisconsin head coach further remarked that she looked at the adversity of Fuerbringer's injury as an opportunity for the other players on the court. Sheffield said (via Wisconsin Badgers):
"One thing we talk about is that we have something called adversity school. It's what are you, and what is your mentality when things don't go your way or you've got a little bit of adversity in front of you."
"Obviously, our All-American setter going down early in that match, there is an opportunity that is in front, how do you respond in those types of situations? We try to be a program and a team that doesn't make excuses because there are opportunities to rise up."
Charlie Fuerbringer's injury is a matter of concern for the Wisconsin volleyball team. The sophomore brings a lot of experience and quality to the team in the setter position and has over 1000 assists to her name in her collegiate career. In 2025, too, Fuerbringer has shown good form and has amassed 25 kills, 393 kills, and 100 digs to her name.