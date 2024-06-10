What happened to defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the NYC Grand Prix? The reason she had to be carried off the track after the 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah has seemingly injured her Achilles again while running at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. For the Jamaican, the issue with her tendon has been on and off since the 2016 Rio Olympics, and fans are concerned about what it means for her as the Paris Games approach.

For Thompson-Herah, this 100m race in NYC marked only her second outing of the year, after she had finished last at the Prefontaine Classic in May. While fans of the sprinter were hoping to see the Olympic champion get back to her winning ways on Sunday, the 31-year-old once more crossed the line last, clocking an unimpressive 11.48.

After the slow race, concern grew among fans when the five-time Olympic champion removed her shoes immediately after the race, limping off the track before having to be carried out.

While there has been no official statement from Elaine Thompson-Herah and her team regarding the same, it is safe to assume that the sprinter's Achilles tendon issues have spiked up again.

Thompson-Herah originally injured her Achilles after her 100m and 200m double at the Rio Games, resulting in her missing the podium at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. While she was still struggling with pain in her ankle ahead of the 2021 Jamaican Olympic Trials, she did manage to make her way onto the team.

The Tokyo Olympics were a completely different story. Not only did the 31-year-old make it to the team, she defended both her 100m and 200m titles, alongside winning the 4x100m relay.

However, her Achilles tendon came back to haunt her soon after her heroics at the Olympics, and she missed out on making the Jamaican team for the 100m and 200m at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships altogether.

While she managed to return close to her original form at the tail end of 2023, it seems as if Elaine Thompson-Herah’s Achilles issues have once again started to hamper the sprinter.

Elaine Thompson-Herah awaiting medical advice after the NYC Grand Prix

Elaine Thompson-Herah is now awaiting medical advice before moving further. The NYC Grand Prix saw the Jamaican be carried off the track after her second-consecutive last-place finish, leaving fans concerned.

Taking to her Instagram after the race, Thompson-Herah gave her followers a brief update, writing,

“I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push, I still tried to go but it got worse, so I am awaiting professional advice before moving forward. Thanks for your continuous support.”

For Thompson-Herah, the target now will likely be to recover before the Jamaican Olympic Team Trials, which are scheduled to take place between June 27th and 30th.