What happened to Gerald Phiri? All about USA track and field coach's provisional suspension

USATF licensed coach and former Zambian track athlete Gerald Phiri has been provisionally suspended by the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) after three athletes tested positive for banned substances under his tutelage. Phiri was serving his stint as the track and field director of the Montverde Academy.

A statement released by AIU stated that the joint investigation with USADA has ample findings regarding the athletes' possession of prohibited substances, which as per reports is GW1516.

Additionally, the statement also remarked that Phiri had violated the anti-doping code of conduct by having unauthorized substances GW1516 and Meldonium during his time as an athlete and a support person respectively. It stated:

"The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended former Zambian Olympian and current USA Track & Field (USATF) licensed coach, Gerald Phiri, as part of an ongoing joint investigation with the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) triggered by three athletes – all coached by Phiri – returning Adverse Analytical Findings for the same prohibited substance."

"At this stage of the investigation, the AIU alleges that Phiri has committed Anti-Doping Rules Violations for the Possession of GW1516 when he was an Athlete in 2018 and 2019; the Possession of Meldonium (another Metabolic Modulator) as an Athlete Support Person in 2024," it further mentioned.

The statement issued by AIU also remarked that Gerald Phiri hasn't coordinated properly with the inspecting organization and has also provided inaccurate information.

All you need to know about the track and field career of Gerald Phiri

Gerald Phiri of Zambia, Tyson Gay of the United States, and Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago compete in the Men's 100m Round 1 Heats on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Throughout his track and field career, Gerald Phiri has competed in several major tournaments including two Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 respectively. In 2012, Phiri competed in the 100m event but was eliminated in the semis of the event. He finished fifth in the second semi-finals of the event with a run time of 10.11 seconds.

He returned to the Olympic stage again four years later in Rio where he couldn't advance past the heats. Phiri finished fourth in the second heat of the race after clocking a run time of 10.27 seconds.

Besides these Olympic events, Phiri has also earned podium finishes in events such as the 2013 New York Millrose Games and New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (both 60m events).

The Zambian athlete's last track event came in 2019 during the Star Athletics Sprint Series #2. Besides these professional meets, Phiri has also represented Texas A&M University, where he has competed in several NCAA and Big 12 events.

