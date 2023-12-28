As the UFC's affiliation with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) approaches its conclusion, the drug testing agency recently released a list of fighters who underwent the highest number of drug screenings in 2023.

Unexpectedly, Paulo Costa leads the list with 36 samples, even though he hasn't entered the octagon throughout 2023. 'Borrachinha' was slated to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October, but had to withdraw from the bout due to an elbow surgery.

Charles Johnson underwent testing more than 33 times, making him the sole other fighter with such extensive testing, followed by UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in third place with 26 tests.

'Bones' made his return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus in March, securing a first-round submission victory against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Check out the list of USADA's top 10 tested fighters below:

Expand Tweet

USADA's list of the most tested fighters in 2023 caught many fans off guard, eliciting a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"And he hasn't even fought 😂"

Another wrote:

"36 samples - 0 fights Mdfk"

Check out some more reactions below:

"How are you the most tested with 0 fights in 2023? 😭😭"

"No wonder Paulo didn’t want to fight"

"Alot of ppl on this list are constantly accused of usage 😅"

"Crazy that Islam is not on that list……"

Credits: @mma_orbit on X

Paige VanZant shares story about USADA's vigilance in UFC weight cutting

Paige VanZant recently opened up about her challenges during UFC weight-cutting and discussed the intrusive nature of USADA regarding her privacy.

During a recent episode of AKicka**LoveStory podcast with her husband, Austin Vanderford, she recounted a distressing encounter with USADA, where they allegedly compelled her to use the bathroom in their presence:

"Every single time I would weigh in, I would try to rehydrate. I was instantly sick. So, part of USADA is that once they see you, you cannot leave their sight because, you know, it's the whole anti-doping thing. Maybe you're going to do something to mask the drugs or take something. I don't even know right now. So, I had my drug tester in the bathroom with me for two hours while I sh*t my brains out."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (32:21):