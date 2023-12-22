Jon Jones and Shara Magomedov among top 10 USADA sample list; no Conor McGregor spotted - Here's who's topping the list

Jon Jones is amongst the top 10 most tested fighters of the year as per USADA's final sample list of 2023.

'Borrachinha' surprisingly tops the list despite the fact that he has not stepped into the octagon once in 2023. The Brazilian was meant to face off against the likes of Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev, however he pulled out due to contract disputes and injury respectively. Costa was tested a total of 36 times.

Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, is the third most tested athlete of the year, handing in a sample 26 times in 2023. 'Bones' returned to the octagon for the first time in three years back in March when he defeated Ciryl Gane for the title.

A surprise addition amongst the top 10 is Shara Magomedov, who only made his UFC debut this October. The middleweight contender, recognised for competing with an injured right eye, defeated Bruno Silva at UFC 294. He was tested 25 times.

Check out the list of USADA's top 10 tested athletes here:

A surprising omission from the list is Conor McGregor, who made headlines earlier this year after announcing he had returned to the USADA testing pool. The Irishman hasn't fought since suffering a leg break injury in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, but he is rumored to be stepping back into the octagon sometime in 2024, with UFC 300 being the prime candidate for McGregor's return.

As it stands, USADA is set to end their working relationship with the UFC on January 1, 2024. The MMA promotion will then partner with Drug Free Sport International from the same date.

Tom Aspinall hits back at fans for misinterpreting his Jon Jones call out

After winning the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall has been campaigning for a unification bout with Jon Jones.

Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich were drafted in on short notice after it was announced Jones had suffered a pectoral injury, rendering him unable to fight Stipe Miocic. Despite the fact that Jones is facing a lengthy lay-off, Dana White has maintained that Jones will return to face Miocic.

Recently, Aspinall responded to a fan on Instagram who misinterpreted his callout as a lack of respect. According to the British champ however, his desire to fight Jon Jones is based entirely on his respect for him as a fighter. He wrote:

"People like you have no idea what you're talking about. Because I want to fight Jon Jones means I respect him more than anybody else. He is the best ever, I'm his biggest fan. I want to test myself against the best and show that I'm the best or at least have that opportunity. Don't talk about respect with the top level fighters when you have no idea."

Catch Aspinall's comments here.