“Don’t talk about respect with the top level fighters” - Tom Aspinall schools fan for sensationalizing Jon Jones callout

Tom Aspinall recently clapped back at a fan for misinterpreting his Jon Jones callout.

The interim UFC heavyweight champion has been open about his desire to fight Jones for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Since becoming the interim heavyweight champion, the Englishman has stated that he believes the promotion should book a fight between himself and 'Bones' rather than rescheduling the bout against Stipe Miocic.

A fan commented after the latest call out of Jones by mentioning that more respect should be shown to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. The comment caught the attention of Aspinall, who responded to the fan by mentioning that calling out the 36-year-old is the highest form of respect, writing:

"People like you have no idea what you're talking about. Because I want to fight Jones means I respect him more than anybody else. He is the best ever, I'm his biggest fan. I want to test myself against the best and show that I'm the best or at least have that opportunity. Don't talk about respect with the top level fighters when you have no idea."

Tweet regarding Aspinall's exchange with a fan on Instagram

It will be interesting to see whether Tom Aspinall will remain inactive while he awaits a rescheduled Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout to take place or if he will be asked to defend his interim heavyweight title in the meantime.

Tom Aspinall praises UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards

Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards' successfully retaining his welterweight championship at UFC 296.

Edwards earned a unanimous decision to win over Colby Covington after all the judges scored the bout 49-46 in his favor. The interim heavyweight champion took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he offered praise for his fellow countryman on his dominant win, writing:

"Leon Edwards is a class act and an incredibly classy performance. Slick operator."

Tweet regarding Leon Edwards' win at UFC 296