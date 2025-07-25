What happened to Lorenzo Bonicelli after tragic fall at the World University Games 2025?

Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli is in a serious condition after his tragic fall at the current edition of the World University Games being held at Rhine-Ruhr in Germany. The 23-year-old gymnast is currently in a medically induced coma after landing on his neck during a risky move.During the men's team all-around event at the World University Games' gymnastics segment, Bonicelli was performing in the men's rings segment. He was executing the triple back, which is considered to be one of the riskiest moves in men's gymnastics.During the dismount, Bonicelli landed on his neck and had to be carried out on a stretcher. According to the testimony provided by Steve Butcher, who is a part of the Men's Technical Committee at the FIG [Federation of International Gymnastics]:&quot;Please keep Italian gymnast Lorenzo BONICELLI (age 23) in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers from a significant neck injury suffered on his Rings dismount at the World University Games. Several of you have asked me about his condition after seeing me judging as the Apparatus Supervisor on the Rings. Sorry I could not respond sooner without confirmation. Lorenzo is in a medically induced coma after surgery last night.&quot;[via Gymnastics Now] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the unfortunate incident with Lorenzo Bonicelli, the Italian men's gymnastics team has withdrawn from most of the events at the World University Games being held in Rhine Ruhr, Germany.Who is Lorenzo Bonicelli?All about Lorenzo Bonicelli, the Italian gymnast unfortunately in coma [Image Source : Getty]Lorenzo Bonicelli is a 23-year-old gymnast who represents Italy. The gymnast was born in 2002 in Lecco, Italy. Bonicelli represented the Ghislanzoni Gal gymnastics club, which is located in Lecco.Bonicelli first came into the limelight with the 2019 Junior World Championships, which were held in Gyor, Hungary. With Ivan Brunello and Lorenzo Minh Casali [who represented Italy at the Paris Olympics later], the Italian gymnast contributed to the Italian team's podium finish in the men's team all-around event.While Italy clinched the bronze medal with a total score of 159.179, Ukraine won the silver medal with a score of 159.828. Japan won the gold medal with a comfortable margin of 162.754.Bonicelli had last participated at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup held in February 2025 at Cottbus in Germany. The Italian gymnast managed to qualify for the finals of the horizontal bars event. With a total score of 13.800, Bonicelli eventually finished fourth overall.