What happened to Olympic gold medalist Oksana Baiul? Former Figure Skater forced to sell her $1.2 million mansion amid divorce and career challenges

Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Oksana Baiul is currently working as a staff member at the Vegas Golden Knights program in Las Vegas. However, the 47-year-old's journey after retirement in 1994 hasn't been a smooth one.

After Baiul concluded her decorated career with an Olympic and World Championship gold, she got engaged in several activities, including being featured in television shows. She was part of the television movies, such as The Nutcracker on Ice and The Wizard of Oz on Ice. Additionally, Baiul was also part of television programs such as Broadway on Ice and Total Request Live.

Notably, the Ukrainian-born figure skater also started her own clothing line after her retirement, making substantial strides in her career. In recent times, though, Baiul has been going through immense hardships. Firstly, Baiul faced a setback in her personal life, where she and her husband, Carlo Farina, got separated earlier this year, and then a professional setback.

She used to reside in Shreveport three years back, where she had also aspired to establish a skating school. However, Baiul is now forced to move back to Las Vegas after failing to find any employment opportunities in Shreveport. She also decided to sell off her mansion in Shreveport for a reported price of 1.2 million USD. She shared her decision via a Facebook post, stating:

"Thank you Shreveport !!! house is for sale moving back to Las Vegas … i love u all I am sorry it didn’t work out ⛸️💕"

Besides her personal issues, Oksana Baiul also faced problems with alcohol in her initial years after retirement in 1994. Notably, she underwent a rehab process in the years following that period.

Oksana Baiul opens up about her move to Las Vegas from Shreveport

Oksana Baiul has shed light on her decision to move from Shreveport to Los Angeles. Speaking in an interview after deciding to sell her house in Shreveport, Baiul shared that her daughter, Sophia, is in Las Vegas, and she has personal experience of living there too.

Baiul further got candid about the setbacks she has faced in her career and her issues with her marriage. The former figure skater said (via KSLA News 12):

"I came here from Las Vegas. My daughter was born in Las Vegas. She is already there. When I was in Vegas, and I just came back. We skated together. I’ve made all of the money in the world, lost all of the money in the world. I’ve been married, now I’m divorced. But, if you fall down on the ice, can you imagine how many times I had to fall down and get up?"

During the interview, a former Olympic and world champion, Baiul, also remarked that she is very happy with her life, despite the setbacks she has suffered in her life.

