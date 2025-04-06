What happened to Oregon State Gymnastics alumna Hailey Okula? All about the death of the former gymnast and influencer

Former Oregon State Gymnastics gymnast Hailey Okula passed away at the age of 33 due to complications from childbirth, as claimed by her husband Matthew Okula. Her collegiate gymnastics teams include Boise State and Oregon State.

After her NCAA gymnastics career, Hailey Okula rose to fame on social media, where she was known as 'Nurse Hailey', amasssing over 440,000 followers on Instagram. Her husband Matthew Okula spoke to FOX 11 and revealed that she went into cardiac arrest due to an amniotic fluid embolism just after the birth of their son Crew.

In his statement announcing her untimely passing, he reflected on their relationship over the previous ten years and lauded her resilience. Matthew Okula also disclosed that before they became parents to their kid, they had battled infertility for a considerable amount of time. He wrote:

"Though her time with us was tragically cut short, Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world. She would have been the most amazing mom. Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son and through everyone whose lives she touched."

"Hailey poured her soul into her career as a nurse and her passion for teaching others through her business, RN New Grads. She was so proud of it and was dedicated to creating something meaningful, not just for herself but for the nursing community she loved so much. She dreamed of helping new nurses thrive while also being present for our sweet Crew, building a life and legacy she was so proud of," he added.

Oregon State Gymnastics pays tribute to Hailey Okula

Oregon State Gymnastics paid their respects to Hailey Okula on social media with a series of tweets. She joined the college's gymnastics team from Boise State during her final year of eligibility and despite illness, produced some strong performances. These helped her bag the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week honor.

Following the 33-year-old's untimely passing, the team looked back on her time as an NCAA athlete and lauded her contributions to their PAC-12 triumph. An excerpt from their thread read:

"A beloved member of our program, fierce competitor, & loyal teammate who helped lead our team to a PAC-12 Championship, her strength, spirit, and love for her teammates left a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten."

Furthermore, Oregon State Gymnastics urged fans to donate to their Go Fund Me to support Hailey Okula's newborn son Crew and her husband Matt Okula.

