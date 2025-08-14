  • home icon
What happened to Sha'Carri Richardson? All about the timeline of her arrest and aftermath of alleged assault on boyfriend Christian Coleman

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 14, 2025 05:54 GMT
All about the feud between Sha
All about the feud between Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman [Image Source : Getty]

After missing out on a World Championship spot at the USATF Nationals, Olympic champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend and Olympian, Christian Coleman. Richarson was arrested for allegedly assaulting him, though she was released later after Coleman refused to press charges.

For the uninitiated, Richardson participated in the USATF Nationals held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 31 to August 3. The 25-year-old sprinter wanted to test her skills after a disappointing outing at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, which also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League.

However, just before the USATF Nationals commenced on July 31, Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested and briefly detained at the South Correctional Facility in Des Moines. Though she was released within 24 hours, Richardson eventually withdrew from the 100m finals despite qualifying with a time of 11.07 seconds. She also finished fourth in the 200m event, failing to secure a spot for the World Championships.

However, Richardson will still compete at the World Championships by virtue of being the defending champion in the 100m event. The 25-year-old sprinter had won the gold medal in the women's 100m and the women's 4x100m relay at the Budapest World Championships held in 2023.

What happened between Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman?

According to multiple media reports, Sha'Carri Richardson was involved in an altercation with Christian Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27.

Richardson allegedly assaulted Coleman by bumping him multiple times, as well as throwing her headphones at him. The incident was captured on the airport's security camera [whose video was circulated online], and Richardson was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence.

Richardson discussed the matter a few days later, explaining her side in multiple videos uploaded on her Instagram story. In one of them, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned:

"More than anything, definitely, a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromised situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for, is what something that holding me accountable. I'm taking this time to not only see myself but also get a certain level of help that overall will truly reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit, and not allowing this moment but accepting this moment to be more."
Coleman refused to pursue the case further and declined to press charges against Richardson, after which she was released from the correctional facility on July 28.

The Bodycam footage of Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest

The controversy refused to fade away as the bodycam footage of Richardson's arrest went public a few days later. According to the footage, the sprinter was seen trying to defend herself, saying she was only arguing with Coleman.

Richardson mentioned in the video:

"I did not assault him. I was literally having an argument."

When security officers escorted her to the police car, Richardson was heard saying:

"I'm not a criminal."
Sha'Carri Richardson publicly apologizes to Christian Coleman

After the altercation, Richardson publicly apologized to Christian Coleman on her Instagram profile. She also expressed her love for the latter as she wrote in a post, which she shared later on her Instagram story:

"I apologize to Christian. He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough. My apology should be as loud as my actions honestly louder."
In another interview with USA Today, Coleman expressed his feelings about the incident. The Olympian revealed that Richardson shouldn't have been arrested.

"I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody," he said.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen in action at the World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo next month. On the other hand, Christian Coleman would be next seen in action at the Silesia Diamond League, which would be held on August 16.

