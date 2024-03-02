What happened to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone? Exploring why the world champion is not competing in World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be a part of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 due to her injury. The Indoor Championships are scheduled from March 1 to March 3.

After winning two Olympic gold medals in the 400m hurdles and relay, the 24-year-old made her professional debut in the 400m sprint last year. She finished second in the discipline at the Diamond League meet in Paris. Besides, she also set a world record of 48.74s in the event during the USATF Championships in Eugene. This also puts Levrone in the 10th position on the all-time list.

However, as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was preparing for the World Championships in Budapest, she faced a knee injury owing to which she had to withdraw from the competition. She announced this via her social media handles. McLaughlin-Levrone wrote:

"After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

The Olympic gold medalist has not taken the field since that injury. However, she is expected to return soon ahead of the Paris Olympics and its qualification round. McLaughlin-Levrone recently made a comeback to the track in Los Angeles. She was seen performing some practice drills along with Olympic medallist Athing Mu.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol: Favorites to win the 400m in the Paris Olympics 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol will be two of the favorites to win the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat.

Both women are specialists in the 400m hurdles. McLaughlin-Levrone has created numerous records in the event. She breached the 52-second mark for the first time during the Tokyo Olympics. A couple of years later, she rewrote her record, clocking 50.68s in July 2022.

Femke Bol is not far behind and has created an impressive name for herself. The Dutch won the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles during the 2020 Olympics. Besides, she won the gold medal at the 2023 Budapest World Championships and is also a world record holder in the 400m short track event.

However, in the 400m sprint, Bol trails the American by half a second. This puts McLaughlin-Levrone as the favorite for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in the 400m sprint.