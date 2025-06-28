What happened to Tia Clayton at Jamaican Trials? All we know as Olympian failed to finish 100m final despite fastest semis time

The women’s 100m final at the 2025 Jamaican National Championships brought both triumph and heartbreak for Tina and Tia Clayton. Tina stormed to her first senior national title, but unfortunately, her sister Tia, a top contender after running the fastest semifinal time, pulled up just before the finish line and did not complete the race.

Various media reports have claimed that Tia may have sustained an injury, causing her to pull up and not finish the race. Meanwhile, Tina Clayton delivered a career-best performance, clocking 10.81s and claiming the title. Shericka Jackson finished second, clocking 10.88s (SB), and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce placed third, posting 10.91s (SB).

Post-race, Tina Clayton reflected on Tia not finishing the race and shared that it had been their dream to make the team together.

"It's a very sad moment [Tia Clayton's injury]. [Wanted] the both of us to meet the team. It was a dream and the fact that it was my first time making the final, I was like it is possible. But they always say track and field is a very ungrateful sport. Things happen. So we give and take and we still give God the glory." (1:27 onwards via CITIUS MAG)

Just a year ago, Tia Clayton had finished second at the 2024 Jamaican Championships, and this season had looked even more promising. She opened her 2025 campaign by winning the women’s 60m at the Astana World Indoor Tour in January.

Later in May, Tia again stunned the track world with a win on her Diamond League debut at Doha, clocking a world-leading 10.92s in the 100 m, finishing ahead of her sister Tina and sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Tia Clayton also anchored Jamaica’s 4×100m relay team at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, helping secure qualification for the World Championships.

Tia Clayton & Tina Clayton Deliver Endearing Speech After 1–2 Finish at Doha Diamond League

At the Doha Diamond League, Tia and Tina Clayton secured the top positions in the women’s 100m, besting top sprinters including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. After her first-place finish in the event, Tia Clayton shared:

“I made the world-leading mark, but honestly, I didn’t do the best possible. I didn’t do it because I couldn’t do the start I always get, but other than that it was a great race for me. It is very special for me and my twin sister to finish 1st and 2nd in this event tonight. I wouldn’t say that I was nervous, but I just needed to get it together.” (via doha.diamondleague.com)

Reflecting on her performance, Tina added:

“I think I executed the race a bit poorly, but I can't complain. I have to be grateful for this result because it is still the beginning of the season and it is a season’s best for me. This year has been going well. To be second just behind my sister Tia is a great feeling. We are twin sisters, we are training partners, and we also compete together. When we line up for a race, we are no longer sisters — we are rival competitors.”

Meanwhile, Tina Clayton also started her season by winning the 60m at the World Indoors Qualifier in 7.08 seconds, edging out Shericka Jackson.

