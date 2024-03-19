What is the highest gymnastics team score in NCAA history? All about the record that has been standing for 20 years

Oklahoma gymnastics has pushed LSU to third position, as it reigns at No. 1, with the highest score of 198.775 so far for the 2024 season. California Golden Bears is in the second position with a score of 198.180.

However, Oklahoma Sooners are yet to touch the highest team score ever in NCAA history, set 20 years ago. Inside Gymnastics recently shared the highest team score ever on Instagram.

It said:

"The highest team score in NCAA history dates all the way back to 2004. Will we ever see a team top this score?"

Inside Gymnastics added that UCLA and Stanford hold the record for the highest NCAA team score:

"On February 20, 2004 Stanford posted a 198.875 against Cal. Just two days later, UCLA posted the same score against Oregon State."

Stanford emerged as one of the premier women's gymnastics programs in the United States in 2004 under the guidance of coach Kristen Smyth. Smyth said the team won the Pac-10 title, won a regional title and finished third at the nationals.

Stanford University's portal says:

"The Cardinal's score of 198.875 from 19 years ago still stands as the NCAA's best-ever team total."

UCLA Bruins tied with Stanford when it defeated Oregon 198,875 to 197.175. In April 2004, UCLA won the NCAA women's gymnastics title with the highest recorded score of 198.125 in the 23-year history of the competition. Stanford came in third with Alabama at 197.125.

Oklahoma gymnastics inching closer to 20-year-old NCAA record

Oklahoma Sooners won the National Championships in 2023.

Oklahoma gymnastics team, a favorite for the 2024 season, recently shattered their record team score with a 198.775. On Sunday, the Sooners marked its highest-ever team score, and third-highest overall in the NCAA history.

Currently, the Sooners are ranked No. 1 on vault, with a score of 49.520, on bars with a score 49.695, and on beam with a score of 49.710. And it's second on the floor with a score 49.675.

The Oklahoma team has a National Qualifying Score (NQS) score of 198.475 - the highest in NCAA history. This score is established by taking the team's top six scores from the season, removing the high score and averaging the remaining five. This means that of the 10 to 13 meets in the season, only five are counted.