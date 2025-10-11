What did Jordan Chiles say about 'mean girl' accusations? All about the reason why her DWTS partner Ezra Sosa defended gymnast after new controversy

Jordan Chiles finally opened up about the mean girl accusations levied on her after her previous performance on Dancing with the Stars. Some social media users accused the gymnast of having a rift with her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, with one of them even addressing her as a ‘mean girl’.
In a lengthy note on her Instagram story, Chiles addressed all the concerns, maintaining that she has a great relationship with Ezra Sosa and that there is no rift, as claimed by some. The gymnast made it crystal clear in her Instagram story as she mentioned,
"I think it's crazy how people can make a situation so big and out of proportion when all I was doing was following rules."
This is why Ezra Sosa had to come out in Jordan's defence as he clarified that everything was well and good between the dancing duo. The choreographer also mentioned in one of his latest Instagram stories,
"Having her [Jordan] as my partner has genuinely changed my life in the best ways. seeing comments that paint a different picture hurts, because it's not a reflection of our bond at all. What we share is something i'll always stand up for. I'm so grateful for you @jordanchiles you don't even know."
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will be hoping to proceed to the next round as they perform a Viennese waltz dance on October 14, which is 'Dedication Night' for now at Dancing with the Stars.
When Jordan Chiles talked about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining the Dancing with the Stars show
Jordan Chiles talked about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining the 34th season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The gymnast aims to follow into the footsteps of Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson, who have won the mirrorball trophy before.
In a conversation on the 'Good Morning America' show with host Lara Spencer, Chiles remarked,
"I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there."
The gymnast further added,
"What I'm very best known for is the flips so I'm just hoping, you know, just incorporating that as best as I can."
Before Jordan Chiles, her teammate Simone Biles had competed in the 24th season of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The Olympic champion gymnast teamed up with choreographer Sasha Farber, and eventually finished fourth overall.