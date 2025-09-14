What led to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's elimination at the World Athletics Championships? All about the Olympic gold medalist's shocking exit

Audience were left stunned as Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen crashed out of the men's 1500m event at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The current edition of the World Championships is being held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Ad

Ingebrigtsen was competing after a long time due to a strained Achilles tendon injury, which had made him miss out on the Wanda Diamond League 2025. The former Olympic champion from Norway was competing alongside former world champion Jake Wightman in the fourth heat of the men's 1500m.

Ingebrigtsen had previously won two silver medals in the men's 1500m at the World Championships held in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023 respectively. Unfortunately, the athlete didn't look in the best of spirits this time, as he clocked 3:37.84, which ended him up on the eighth position overall. Only the athletes who finished in the top six of each heat would be proceeding to the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Despite his disappointing loss, Jakob Ingebrigsten hasn't given up hope yet. The Norwegian runner would be aiming for a hattrick of World Championship titles in the men's 5000m event. The preliminary stage of the men's 5000m would be held on September 19 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's performance throughout the 2025 season

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's performances in 2025 in a nutshell [Image Source : Getty]

For Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, 2025 was another whirlwind season as an athlete. The Norwegian middle distance runner saw both the highs and the lows as he struggled with an Achilles tendon injury since May 2025.

Ad

Ingebrigtsen opened his season with a simple victory in the Mile Short Track event at an athletic meet in Paris, where he clocked 3:45.14. In March 2025, nearly a month later, the Norwegian athlete struck gold at the European Indoor Championships, where he won gold medals in both the men's 1500m and the men's 3000m events respectively.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen further proved himself at the Indoor World Championships, which were held at Nanjing the same month. The Norwegian runner won gold medals in both the men's 1500m and the men's 3000m events. Sadly, his happiness didn't last long, as Ingebrigsten was struck with the tendon injury in May 2025.

Following a short break due to the injury, Ingebrigtsen decided to participate at the World Championships being held in Tokyo. Though he has been eliminated from the men's 1500m, Ingebrigtsen is still hopeful of a strong finish in the men's 5000m, where he won gold medals at the Eugene edition of the World Championships in 2022, as well as the Budapest edition in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More