"Touchdown in Tokyo" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares update after arriving for World Athletics Championships 2025

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently shared an update ahead of the World Athletics Championships 2025. He has been picked in Norway's World Championships squad in the 1500m and 5000m events.So far in the 2025 season, Ingebrigtsen has yet to feature in an outdoor competition, having missed many events due to an Achilles injury that sidelined him earlier in the year. His best accomplishments this season were winning two gold medals at the World Indoor Championships.In the previous World Championships he competed in, the Norwegian won two gold medals in the 5000m and two silver medals in the 1500m event. Ahead of his participation at the World Championships 2025, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared an update with his fans and followers after arriving in Tokyo through an Instagram post, writing:“Touchdown in Tokyo 🇯🇵🏟️ What kind of behind the scenes World Champs content would you like to see? 👇” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile sharing his arrival with fans, Jakob Ingebrigtsen also sought recommendations on what behind-the-scenes content they would like to see from the event, which he plans to post on his YouTube channel. He has previously shared content about dealing with setbacks, his altitude training sessions, among other topics on YouTube.Although Ingebrigtsen hasn’t opened his outdoor campaign yet, he still remains a medal prospect at the competition. Another prominent Norwegian athlete to watch at the global event is 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm.Jakob Ingebrigtsen teams up with brothers to launch their own road raceJakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 3 - Source: GettyJakob Ingebrigtsen has teamed up with his brothers to launch a road race, named RUNFEST, which will hold its first edition in 2026. The event will feature both elite middle-distance and recreational runners, with distances of 1500m, 5km, 10km, and 21km.Announcing the race, Ingebrigtsen shared his excitement, stating:“This is a dream that my brothers and I have had for a long time. Runfest should be a celebration of the joy of running, both for young and old. It will be a street run festival and a community festival where the world’s best runners are part of the show, but where everyone can participate, both recreational runners and those with lots of experience.”He also reflected on how the event would serve as a way to give back to the sport, expressing his hope that it would gain international recognition and inspire more people to take up running. The registration for the race will open on September 26, 2025.