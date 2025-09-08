  • home icon
"Touchdown in Tokyo" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares update after arriving for World Athletics Championships 2025

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 08, 2025 22:00 GMT
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025. Source: Getty

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently shared an update ahead of the World Athletics Championships 2025. He has been picked in Norway's World Championships squad in the 1500m and 5000m events.

So far in the 2025 season, Ingebrigtsen has yet to feature in an outdoor competition, having missed many events due to an Achilles injury that sidelined him earlier in the year. His best accomplishments this season were winning two gold medals at the World Indoor Championships.

In the previous World Championships he competed in, the Norwegian won two gold medals in the 5000m and two silver medals in the 1500m event. Ahead of his participation at the World Championships 2025, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared an update with his fans and followers after arriving in Tokyo through an Instagram post, writing:

“Touchdown in Tokyo 🇯🇵🏟️ What kind of behind the scenes World Champs content would you like to see? 👇”
While sharing his arrival with fans, Jakob Ingebrigtsen also sought recommendations on what behind-the-scenes content they would like to see from the event, which he plans to post on his YouTube channel. He has previously shared content about dealing with setbacks, his altitude training sessions, among other topics on YouTube.

Although Ingebrigtsen hasn’t opened his outdoor campaign yet, he still remains a medal prospect at the competition. Another prominent Norwegian athlete to watch at the global event is 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen teams up with brothers to launch their own road race

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 3
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has teamed up with his brothers to launch a road race, named RUNFEST, which will hold its first edition in 2026. The event will feature both elite middle-distance and recreational runners, with distances of 1500m, 5km, 10km, and 21km.

Announcing the race, Ingebrigtsen shared his excitement, stating:

“This is a dream that my brothers and I have had for a long time. Runfest should be a celebration of the joy of running, both for young and old. It will be a street run festival and a community festival where the world’s best runners are part of the show, but where everyone can participate, both recreational runners and those with lots of experience.”

He also reflected on how the event would serve as a way to give back to the sport, expressing his hope that it would gain international recognition and inspire more people to take up running. The registration for the race will open on September 26, 2025.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
