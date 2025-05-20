Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently opened up about the injury that forced him to postpone his outdoor season opener. The Olympic gold medalist had embarked on a high-altitude training camp in Spain after competing in the Indoor season and shared that he felt an 'irritation' in his Achilles, which eventually led him to skip his home Diamond League meet.

Ingebrigtsen began the 2025 Indoor season with great momentum and set the world record in the Mile Short Track and the 1500m Short Track as well, and was unbeaten in all his races. He continued training for the upcoming races of the season in Sierra Nevada after spending some time with his family however, his training camp was cut short.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen revealed that he felt an irritation in his Achilles which was similar to an injury that he had last year and decided to take a step towards recovery without taking any risks.

“I went to altitude in Sierra Nevada, Spain. Training was going very well. Unfortunately, I had a small irritation in my Achilles… very similar to the injury that I was out for a longer period of time last winter, last year. Unfortunately I was not able to continue running in training 100%, mainly taking precautions, lowering the risk, stopping running to get 100% healthy,” he said.

After detecting the issue, Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned to Norway to meet his physiotherapists to get the best treatment for his injuries. He revealed that he had started with his training, and he did not want to take any risks; he wanted to focus on his long-term goals, one of which would be the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Moreover, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared that even though it is frustrating to postpone his season opener due to his competitive nature, it was a part of an athlete's life, and he had come to terms with it.

"It sucks. I don't want to be injured or have these problems but unfortunately, that's a big part of doing sports," he added,

Jakob Ingebrigtsen on breaking the World Record in the Indoor season

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Jakob Ingebrigtsen spoke about breaking the World record at the Liévin Mixed Zone in a post-race interview. The Norwegian athlete stormed through the race, taking on the lead in the early moments to set a new World Record in the 1500m short track with a performance of 3:29.63.

The 24-year-old shared that he wanted to test himself and assess whether he was prepared for the season. Moreover, Ingebrigtsen expressed that he wanted to get out of his comfort zone and stick to the race plan.

“This race was, as I said yesterday, all about testing myself, and seeing where I'm at and how my training's been going, and seeing my fitness. So, of course, I'm very lucky to be in the position where we can put out a good plan, (and) that we're able to follow that plan exactly and do all the right things to make it happen," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to improve even more as the season progresses and put forward some amazing performances.

