"Feeling strong" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen drops key training update amid Diamond League absence

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has shared a major update after sitting out Diamond League meets this season. The 24-year-old Norwegian, who has been sidelined by an Achilles injury for the past few months, has not competed since winning double gold at the World Indoor Championships in March.Ingebrigtsen was forced to withdraw from the Ostrava Golden Spike and the Oslo Bislett Games in June due to the injury. Despite months of rehab and cross-training, he only began regaining full fitness last month. Ingebrigtsen was originally set to compete at the Silesia meeting on August 16 and in Brussels on August 22. However, earlier this month, his spokesperson Espen Skoland told Reuters that he would skip both events.On Wednesday, August 20, he shared details of a track session in Chiavenna on Instagram, writing:“2k, 1600, 1200, 1k, 800, 600, 300, 400, 200 🚂💨 Feeling strong 💪🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIngebrigtsen has also missed the Prefontaine Classic and the London Diamond League meeting. Therefore, he has not earned any points on the Diamond League circuit and will miss the season finale in Zurich.The Olympic champion has spent the past few weeks training in St. Moritz and is making steady progress, with his main goal now being the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares training update ahead of World ChampionshipsWorld Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 3 - Source: GettyJakob Ingebrigtsen has not competed since winning double gold in the 1500m and 3000m at the World Indoor Championships in March. In a recent YouTube video, he shared an update on his training and preparations for the upcoming World Championships. Looking ahead to mid-September, he said he expects it to be an exciting period but added that, if necessary, he and his team are prepared to make adjustments to be ready for the World Championships.“I had a very good track session a couple of days ago. So, definitely pointing in the right direction. A lot more to improve and a lot more things need to be done for me to be 100% prepared for the World Championship. I think in the next two or three weeks, we will get a lot of answers on what type of training that I’m doing and what I can do, and also in terms of fitness.I think that is going to lead up to a very exciting mid-September, where, worst case scenario, we will have to change things a little bit and maybe do something a little bit different,” Jakob Ingebrigtsen said. (0:55 onwards)Jakob Ingebrigtsen added that he and his team are working to push as hard as possible. He said he is being cautious about his health and considering all options to improve his performance and results when he returns to the global stage.