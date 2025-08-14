"Don't forget I was a steeplechaser"- Jakob Ingebrigtsen gets real about season future amid skipping events due to injury

Jakob Ingebrigtsen expressed his thoughts about competing in the 2025 outdoor track season. After a series of incredible performances in the indoor season, Ingebrigtsen withdrew from races and subsequently delayed his outdoor season opener due to an injury.

The Norwegian athlete shared that he had injured his Achilles tendon, due to which he had to change his plans as well as delay his high-altitude training. After announcing his withdrawals from the Oslo Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, and the London Diamond League, fans expected to witness Jakob Ingebrigtsen's return to the track in the later part of the outdoor track season.

However, his spokesperson announced that he had withdrawn from both the Silesia and Brussels Diamond League as well and will be focusing on making a comeback at the World Championships in September. Ingebrigtsen recently shared an update about his plans in a detailed YouTube video where he addressed fans' concerns.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen expressed that he was able to get back to a good training routine; however, there was still more work to do in order to be completely fit to compete. The Norwegian athlete shared that based on his training, his team would take a call on his participation, and he even teased a slight change in the event that he would be competing in.

"I had a very good track session a couple of days ago. So, definitely things are pointing in the right direction. A lot more to improve and lot more things need to be done to be 100% prepared for the world championship. I think in the next two or three weeks we will get a lot of answers on what type of training that I'm doing and what I can do, and also in terms of fitness. I think that is going to lead to a very exciting mid-September, where, the worst case scenario, we will have to change things a little bit and maybe do something a little bit different," he said.

While teasing about his abilities as a steeplechaser, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared that he is trying his best to maximise his performance before the World Championships.

"Don't forget I was a steeplechaser in 2017 in my first world championship. But again, that's very much a difficult decision for your tendons. But that's where we are at right now. We are trying to push as much as we can and at the same time listening to the body and displaying all our options and trying to maximise our performance and results," he added.

All about Jakob Ingebrigtsen's injury

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

After an impressive indoor season, Jakob Ingebrigtsen's momentum faced a slight halt after an injury to his Achilles tendon. The Norwegian athlete spoke to the media about his injury and shared that it began as an irritation in his Achilles; however, he decided to take precautions as it could later develop into something serious.

He expressed his desire to stay injury-free; hence, he wanted to take even the slightest triggers seriously.

“My injury was just an irritation in the Achilles tendon. So the injury itself is not that critical. But if you’re not cautious and don’t take it that seriously, it can develop to be something serious. Of course, I’m not interested in that," he said.

Ingebrigtsen hopes to return to the World Championships in Tokyo later this year and compete against some of the best athletes in the world.

