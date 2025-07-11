What does Michael Phelps' sisters Hilary and Whitney do? Everything about legendary swimmer's sisters  who inspired him

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly regarded as the greatest of all time for his illustrious swimming career. Although the Baltimore native later went on to become the most decorated Olympian of all time, he entered the pool for the first time under the influence of his sisters, Hilary and Whitney.

Phelps is the youngest of the three siblings. His sisters have always stood by his side on and off the swimming arena, including sparking the passion for the sport in him and helping him navigate the difficult period as their parents separated when he was only nine years old. Similar to him, his sisters have also carved excellence in their profession. Let's take a look at Phelps' sisters, who were accomplished swimmers themselves.

Michael Phelps' sisters Hilary Phelps Eldridge and Whitney Phelps Flickinger's early life and education

While Whitney Phelps was born in 1978, Hilary Phelps was born on March 17, 1980, and is the middle of three children in the Phelps family. Hilary attended the University of Richmond, where she pursued her degree in Sociology and Criminal Science. Whitney completed her bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

What do Michael Phelps' sisters, Hilary and Whitney, do for a living?

Whitney is an advisor to the Chief Operating Officer at the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Before taking up this position, she worked as an HR Specialist and recruiter at MarGenics, Inc. in Maryland. She also served as a recruiter at The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine from 2010 to 2016.

Hilary founded a media company, GJ (Genuine Joy) Media Group, in 2013, that helps brands with creating media strategies. Before establishing her own company, she worked as a public relations and marketing consultant for SDS/Prime Group from 2002 2 to 05, Membership Services and Event Coordinator for NAEM from 2005 to 2009, and a fulfilment coordinator for the Michael Phelps School from 2009 to March 2016.

Hilary and Whitney's athletic careers

Michael Phelps isn't the only 200m butterfly event's master in his family. Both his sisters have a decent record in the event. Whitney swam in the 200m butterfly event for the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

She once set the American record with 1:59.01 and was named the UNLV rookie of the year in her freshman season. She was crowned the national champion of the event in 2014. The eldest Phelps sibling narrowly missed out on making the national team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Whitney also participated in the 2012 ING New York City Marathon.

Having learned to swim as a six-year-old, Hilary also holds a good record in the 200m butterfly event. She began training at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club as a nine-year-old. She went on to shatter four school records, including one in the 200m butterfly.

Hilary's fight against alcoholism

Similar to Michael Phelps, his sister Hilary also experienced a rough patch of anxiety as she struggled with alcoholism. She had her first drink at 14 years old and faced 15 years of alcoholism before entering rehab in 2007 as a 29-year-old. After taking inspiration from her brother's advocacy, Hilary opened up about her battle for the first time in 2022.

