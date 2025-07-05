  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Michael Phelps
  • "My sisters were crying" - When Michael Phelps opened up about the moment his parents disclosed heartbreaking news that changed their lives completely

"My sisters were crying" - When Michael Phelps opened up about the moment his parents disclosed heartbreaking news that changed their lives completely

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 05, 2025 11:44 GMT
Olympic Swimmers Testify Before House Panel On Anti-Doping Measures - Source: Getty
Michael Phelps opens up on his parents divorce. (Image by Getty)

Michael Phelps once opened up on the heartbreaking moment when his parents disclosed the news of their divorce to the swimmer and his siblings. The swimmer was born to Fred and Deborah Phelps on June 30, 1985.

Ad

The couple also shared Phelps' siblings, Hillary and Whitney Phelps. In 1994, when the former Olympian was nine years old, his parents separated, following which he developed a strained relationship with his father until 2014. While his father was a retired Maryland state trooper, Deborah was the principal of Windsor Mill Middle School in the Baltimore County Public Schools.

After the separation, Deborah raised the three kids as a single mother. In his candid memoir 'Michael Phelps: Beneath the Surface,' originally published in 2004, the former swimmer reflected on the tough moment as a nine-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I walked into my parents’ room at our old house on Chesapeake Avenue one day," Phelps reflected. "My mom had a very sad look on her face and my sisters were crying. You know how you walk into a room and realize you’ve interrupted a heavy conversation and you don’t know how to make a graceful exit? I felt like that. I didn’t know what I’d walked into, but I knew it wasn’t good."
Ad
"I remember that this was something I’d never seen before, because everyone was sad. I figured it was just something I, as the little kid, wasn’t supposed to understand," he added.

Michael Phelps reacts to his wife Nicole Johnson's heartfelt birthday wish

Nicole Phelps and Michael Phelps at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Nicole Phelps and Michael Phelps at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps celebrated his 40th birthday on June 30, 2025. On the joyful occasion, his wife Nicole Johnson penned a heartfelt message while reflecting on his three decades and wrote:

Ad
"Happy Birthday Babe 💙 30s was a super special decade. May this next decade of birthdays be as memorable as the last. I love you more 😋"

Phelps reacted to the post, writing:

"😘😘 thanks honey!!"
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Phelps and Nicole met for the first time at the 2007 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The couple then dated each other on an on-and-off basis till 2015, after which they got engaged.

Phelps and Nicole secretly tied the knot in June 2016 before the swimmer headed to the Rio Olympics. They again exchanged their vows in October in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple now shares four children: Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications