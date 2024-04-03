What is the name of Aly Raisman's latest book? All about the former gymnastics star's bestselling written work

Aly Raisman has announced the release of her second book, seven years after the release of her first book, her autobiography "Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything," in 2017.

Back in September 2023, the Olympic gold medalist previewed the cover of her new book 'From My Head To My Toes.' The book was released on April 2, 2024, and is Raisman's first book that is curated specifically for children.

The book 'From My Head To My Toes' introduces the idea of the importance of voicing one's opinion as well as very important issues like consent for kids. Aly Raisman partnered with various organizations that specialized in child psychology to curate a perfectly written piece that children could easily understand.

"I partnered with experts and organizations who work with children and specialize in this type of dialogue to help ensure it was digestible for them. I also thought about any survivors of abuse who might read my book to a child they love and care for and I wanted them to be comfortable with the text too," she revealed.

The major reason for writing a book for children is to create something for young minds about topics that she wishes she had known earlier.

"I wanted to create something that I wish I had access to when I was younger related to consent, using your voice and body autonomy," she said.

What was Aly Raisman's goal while writing the book?

Aly Raisman - Shaq's Fun House

Aly Raisman has been vocal about the fact that she is a survivor of abuse. In her first book, "Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything", she delves deep into that part of her life where she was one of the many girls abused by the team doctor of USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Keeping that in mind, she wanted to address topics that were not frequently talked about but held pertinent importance in a person's life.

"My goal was to create a book about a challenging but important topic that isn’t too difficult or heavy to read. These conversations can be daunting and hard to talk about but because my book is for children, we really wanted to make sure it felt light, happy, and positive. Hopefully, adults and children feel that," she said. ( as quoted by parents.com)

Furthermore, within a day of the launch of her new book, it became a bestseller in the market. Aly Raisman took to X to express her gratitude and thanked fans for their immense support.

