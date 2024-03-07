"What a night celebrating the most badass women in the world"- Lindsey Vonn expresses euphoria on attending Time Woman of the Year Awards

Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her joy in attending the 2024 Time Woman of the Year Awards.

Time, an American news magazine, held the third annual invite-only Time Woman of the Year Awards event on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. The magazine honored 12 exceptional nominees for the award.

Vonn, who has secured three Olympic medals and eight World Championship medals, was also invited to the event. She took to social media to share a few pictures from the night, where she was seen taking pictures with the tennis sensation Coco Gauff.

Vonn opted for an elegant black formal suit and paired it with beige heels and a bag. She shared a long caption, expressing her delight and gratitude to Time.

"Wow!! What a night celebrating the most badass women in the world," the skier wrote.

"Sports, science, activism, art and music, all represented and used as a conduit for women to make change. I feel stronger and more inspired just being in the same room with them. Thank you @time @jessicasibley for honoring these power women."

"And like @andradaymusic says - And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day, I’ll rise up, I’ll rise unafraid, I’ll rise up, And I’ll do it a thousand times again”

"No matter how many times we get knocked down, we will always rise again," Lindsey Vonn added.

The 12 remarkable nominees included actor, writer and director - Greta Gerwig; actor and entrepreneur - Taraji P. Henson; artist Andra Day; the 2023 US Open winner- Coco Gauff; Global CEO of Chanel - Leena Nair; co-founder of Women Wage Peace Yael Admi; founder Women of the Sun - Reem Hajajreh; president of nonprofit Initiative - Nadia Murad; medical scientist - Marlena Fejzo; founder and executive director of The Chisholm Legacy Project Jacqui Patterson; U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón; and economic historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin.

"I think it’s going to improve my tennis game" - Lindsey Vonn on training alongside Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn recently shared a few pictures from her latest training session with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

A few days back, Vonn was caught in a debate after calling Roger Federer "The Goat." She received a backlash from tennis as well as Djokovic fans. Later, she was seen visiting the Serb's gym, engaging in a workout alongside him.

Lindsey Vonn shared a video of herself with the fans performing a few hand-eye coordination drills and captioned it,

"Nothing like some hand-eye coordination training with @djokernole … I think it’s going to improve my tennis game guys"