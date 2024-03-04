American Skier Lindsay Vonn calling Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time only weeks after hailing Roger Federer the same has amused fans online.

Vonn spent time skiing with Federer a few weeks back and shared a few photos on her social media account where she called the Swiss the 'forever GOAT' for the way he changed the sport forever, irrespective of the statistics.

This statement, however, led to the American facing immense backlash from Djokovic fans, who felt that she took a dig at the Serb. Vonn, however, later explained her criteria for choosing the GOAT, while also mentioning how everyone may not have the same checkboxes when picking the greatest.

Recently, the American posted some photos with Novak Djokovic and hailed him as the GOAT as well. Vonn opined that there can be more than one GOAT, but admitted that the Serb had the records to stake a claim to the title.

"Hanging with the 🐐 and yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one. But @DjokerNole holds the records and I have nothing but respect for what he’s achieved… and he skis!," she said.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to react to Vonn calling the Serb the GOAT. Some fans felt that she was bullied by the fans of World No. 1 into having to make the claim. One fan said that they hoped Vonn told Djokovic about his rabbid fan base online.

"Hopefully she told him his fanbase is psychotic on this app," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan thought that the harassment from 'Nolefam' worked, as Vonn had to retract her earlier statement.

"I guess the harassment from his trolls, ahem fans, worked," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I just love him a lot as a person” - Novak Djokovic expresses appreciation for Nikola Jokic

The Serbian duo

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is currently preparing for the upcoming ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells. Ahead of the tournament, the World No. 1 took some to enjoy an NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, which featured fellow Serb Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets won the match 124-114. After the win, Djokovic was interviewed by Altitude TV and spoke highly of Jokic, calling him one of the best athletes in the history of Serbian sport as well as an amazing person.

“He's huge. He's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport. What he has been doing in the last three years is just remarkable, not just for Serbian basketball, but also for European basketball, playing in the strongest basketball league in the world. He's amazing. I just love him a lot as a person.”

Expand Tweet

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis