"Roger Federer can be my GOAT no matter what other people think" - Lindsey Vonn defends her remarks on the Swiss amid backlash

Former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn was forced to defend her remarks about Roger Federer's GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status after facing backlash for the perceived slight to Novak Djokovic.

Vonn recently penned a heartfelt message on social media, recounting her memorable experience of hitting the slopes with Federer. She gushed over the former World No. 1, deeming him to be the "forever GOAT" for his immeasurable impact on the sport, regardless of his statistics compared to other players.

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger [Federer]. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re the forever GOAT because it takes a lot more than numbers to make the kind of impact you have, I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend," she added.

However, Vonn was subjected to backlash for her remarks, especially from Novak Djokovic fans, who took offense at her disregarding the statistics to praise the Swiss legend as the GOAT.

The American ultimately deleted her post in response to the criticism but clarified that she made that choice to not allow the negative comments to tarnish her pleasant memory. She also emphasized that her post wasn't intended as a comparison between Federer and other players and asserted that the former World No. 1 could be her GOAT irrespective of other people's opinions.

"I wasn’t forced, I just didn’t want the negative comments ruining my memory. And the post wasn’t a comparison, it was a tribute to my friend who has made a big impact in my life. Everyone just freaks out when the term goat is used. He can be my goat no matter what other people think," she posted on X.

Vonn further contended that the title of the GOAT was "subjective," as everyone had different criteria for determining the greatest player.

"GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title. What makes someone great? Is it statistics? Is it records? Is it impact? Is it character? Is it all of the above? People have differences of opinion and that’s OK. My goat might not be your goat and there will always be a debate but opinions are just that, opinions, and everyone is entitled to them," she posted further.

"Jannik Sinner really reminds me of Roger Federer; I'm not surprised he won the Australian Open" - Lindsey Vonn

Roger Federer

Jannik Sinner recently won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, battling back from two sets down to claim a remarkable 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Lindsey Vonn praised Sinner for his achievement and stated that she wasn't surprised by his triumph as she had expected him to win his maiden Major title even sooner. She also likened the Italian to Roger Federer.

"He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest," she said.

Sinner himself recently opened up about Federer being his "biggest inspiration," lending credence to Vonn's statement.

