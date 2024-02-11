Former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn declaring Roger Federer to be the "forever GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) despite the statistics no longer being in his favor, has left Novak Djokovic's fans outraged.

Vonn recently hit the slopes with Federer and opened up about her pleasant experience in a heartfelt post on social media. She didn't hold back in praising the 20-time Grand Slam champion, hailing him as the epitome of a "true sportsman and champion."

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," she wrote in a now-deleted post.

The American also highlighted the Swiss legend's enduring impact on the sport, stating that it couldn't be measured in numbers.

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re the forever GOAT because it takes a lot more than numbers to make the kind of impact you have, I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend," she added.

Novak Djokovic's fans did not take kindly to Vonn's statement, with several of them interpreting her dismissal of the statistics in favor of naming Roger Federer the 'forever GOAT' as a personal affront to the Serb.

"Numbers do matter. You don't always have to take a jab at the actual goat just because your skiing with some rich arrogant dude," a fan commented.

"You could had done the heart felt post without trying to diminish the real GOAT and just said Roger is your favourite player," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan argued that Federer was hailed as the GOAT when he led the tour statistically, but the narrative shifted to his elegance and impact after both Rafael Nadal and Djokovic surpassed him in the Grand Slam tally.

"Reasonable criticism of revisionism, goalpost-moving and double standards is not "hate". Many of us grew up with Federer's greatness being shoved down our throats with statistical arguments. Why cling to the GOAT title with subjective claims about elegance, class, impact, etc.?" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Roger Federer is Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic is Cristiano Ronaldo" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

In the realm of football, much like in tennis, there's been a fierce debate over who holds the GOAT title between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently drew a parallel between the worlds of these two sports.

Mouratoglou juxtaposed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with Messi and Ronaldo, focusing on the contrast between natural talent and a relentless work ethic.

The Frenchman likened the Swiss legend to Messi due to their shared possession of "pure crazy talent." Conversely, he compared Djokovic to Ronaldo, emphasizing that the Serb's dedication and attention to detail were reminiscent of the Portuguese icon.

"I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday, and we were saying that Federer is Messi, and Djokovic is Ronaldo. Why? Because Federer is pure crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he's doing. While Djokovic is the super hard worker that pays attention to every single detail," he said.

