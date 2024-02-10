Roger Federer will remain as the "forever GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) regardless of other players overtaking him in terms of statistics, believes former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

Federer retired in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, then tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race. Since then, Nadal has raced away to 22 and Djokovic to 24, with the Serb now having won the most Majors in the Open Era in tennis history.

However, Vonn is of the opinion that Federer's impact on tennis cannot be measured by mere numbers. Taking to social media on Saturday, Vonn revealed that she and the Swiss maestro finally got to ski together, an experience she relished in every way.

Describing her emotions afterwards, the American stated that Federer was the epitome of a true champion and sportsman in every way and that he and his family were "truly one of a kind." Vonn, who herself retired in 2019, considered herself one among the millions of fans the former World No. 1 has around the world and thanked him for the memory.

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," Lindsay Vonn said.

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re the forever GOAT because it takes a lot more than numbers to make the kind of impact you have, I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend," she added.

"When I was younger, the biggest inspiration was always Roger Federer because of the way he behaves" - Jannik Sinner

Similar to Lindsey Vonn, reigning Australian Open men's champion Jannik Sinner recently hailed Roger Federer as his biggest inspiration growing up, highlighting the way the Swiss conducted himself both on and off the court.

Sinner quickly added that he also looked at Rafael Nadal for inspiration, especially because of his fighting spirit, combining the best characteristics of both in his mind to form the ideal role-model.

"When I was younger, I think the biggest inspiration was always Roger Federer because of the way he behaves on the courts, the way he treats people off the court... I would say the mix of him and Rafa because, you know, also the fighting spirit of Rafa. Yeah, they are great sportsmen. But there are so many," Jannik Sinner said.

