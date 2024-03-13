"What's wrong with greedy? You gotta do things that people haven't done": Noah Lyles on competing in 100m, 200m and relay events in Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles justified his "greed" to compete in the 100m, 200m and two relay events at the Paris Olympics.

Lyles, who won the 200m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, enjoyed a good start to the 2024 season as he won the 60m event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American then said that he was aiming for four gold medals this year after winning three at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records," Lyles said.

The 26-year-old recently appeared on a podcast hosted by former athlete Wallace Spearmon and was asked if his goal to compete in the 100m, and 200m, and both relay events were coming across as ‘greedy’ in the sports world.

To this, Lyles replied:

“What’s wrong with greedy?”

He further explained that in order to reach the "Mount Rushmore of track and field", one needed to do things others haven't done.

“But the way that i see it is if you want to make it onto the Mount Rushmore of track and field, you gotta do things that people haven’t done. And if I feel that I can train myself to be able to do multiple of each, I wanna try and accomplish that.”

Ahead of the upcoming Olympics, Noah Lyles took his shot at the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. He ran the third leg from Team USA, clocking 45.68 seconds. Overall, his team recorded a total time of 3:02.60 to win the silver medal, with Belgium winning gold.

Noah Lyles on being included in the 4x400m relay and facing controversy

Lyles at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Noah Lyles participating in the 4x400m relay race at the world indoor championship faced massive backlash from fans and athletes. It was because his inclusion in the relay team was unexpected. He had only announced about competing in the 60m race ahead of the tournament. Fred Kerley, on whose expense Lyles made the team, criticized the latter's selection.

Retorting to the criticism, Lyles said that no spot on the relay team was safe or deserved and everyone had to prove their worth.

“To be honest, there's no need to be. There's no need to be. I was on it. Of course, there was many things I can say. But I think I'll take the words of somebody who is a previous Olympian and has run on many relays themselves. They said, no spot is deserved on the relay. No spot is safe. "everybody has to prove their worth. And I was no different."