When and where to watch seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky at U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024

With the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, Katie Ledecky is all set to compete at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, pursuing her quest to earn a spot at the Games. Should Ledecky earn a quota to compete in the French capital, it will make her fourth appearance at the Games.

Ledecky has clinched has clinched 10 Olympic medals so far, including seven gold and three silver medals. The 27-year-old will compete in four events at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, scheduled to be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana, from June 15 to 23.

The American swimmer will compete in her pet events, including the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle. Ledecky will contend for a spot in the 400m freestyle event, participating in the prelims and final on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:00 am and 8:00 pm EST, respectively. Fans excited to witness the legendary swimmer compete can tune in to Peacock for the prelims and NBC for the finals.

Trending

She secured her first 200m Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will be seen competing to vie for a spot in pursuit of a second Olympic gold at the event on June 16, 2024, in the prelims and semi-finals rounds at 11:00 am and 8:00 pm EST, on Peacock and NBC, respectively. The final of the event is slated for June 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST, with the live coverage on NBC.

Katie Ledecky will compete in the 800m at the Trials in the quest to earn her fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the discipline

Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses during the Women’s 800m Freestyle Final medal ceremony at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan.

Katie Ledecky secured her first Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the 800m freestyle event at the age of 15. Since then, the beloved swimmer has clinched a gold medal in the event at every Olympics she competed in. She secured the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by posting a world record of 8:04.79.

At the last Olympics in Tokyo, she successfully defended her title for the second time by registering a stunning time of 8:12.57 in the event, defeating Ariarne Titmus of Australia. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, she will enter the pool for the prelims on June 21, at 11:00 am EST, streamed live on Peacock, with the final scheduled for the following day at 8:00 pm EST on NBC.

Katie Ledecky will also be seen competing in the 1500m freestyle event at the Trials, with the preliminary round on June 18 at 11:00 am EST, and the finals on June 19 at 8:00 pm EST.