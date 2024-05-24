When and where will Gabby Douglas compete next? Everything about the American's next meet after disappointing performance at the U.S. Classic

Gabby Douglas will make her comeback at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, scheduled from May 30 to June 2. The 60th edition of the National Gymnastics Championships will be graced by her presence after she withdrew from the Hydration Core Classic.

The 2024 US Championships will take place at Dickies Arena, Forth Wort, Texas, and will have Douglas unleash her prowess. The California native had competed at the American Classic, the springboard event for the US Championships, to secure the overall 10th finish. Despite not earning the podium, her vault and balance beam performances qualified her for the coveted US Championships.

Gabby Douglas, the 2012 London Olympic all-around champion, had scheduled her return to the competitive mat at the 2024 Winter Cup after an eight-year-long career break. But in the wake of testing positive for COVID-19, she decided to mark her comeback at the American Classic instead.

The 2016 Rio Olympics was her last Olympic stint before her hiatus began. In that event, she anchored the US gymnastics women's team to the gold podium but was kept out of the all-around final, based on NOC rules. She was a part of the 'Final Five,' the impact of which still resonates in the gymnastic community.

At the Hydration Core Classic, Douglas was in contention with the likes of Simone Biles (2016 Rio) and Suni Lee (2020 Tokyo), her fellow Olympic all-around champions. However, Douglas' fall from the asymmetric bars twice pressed her to withdraw early, denying her the right to compete in the all-around at the US Championships. Moreover, she is not eligible since she already scored an all-around at the American Classic.

Now, all eyes are on her as she will compete in three apparatuses and battle it out with compeer and fellow Olympian Simone Biles.

When and where to watch Gabby Douglas in action at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships

The senior women's gymnastics are divided into two sessions — Day 1 on May 31 (Friday) and Day 2 on June 2 (Sunday).

Fans anticipating Gabby Douglas' entry at the US Championships' mat can watch her perform from their homes' comfort. The YouTube channel of the USA Gymnastics will be streaming selected sessions of the event live. NBC broadcast will be in the offing as well.

People who wish to watch Gabby Douglas' maneuvers in person can purchase tickets from the official website of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. Both single-session and all-session tickets are available. The all-session ticket price is kept at $569, and the single-session price of women's Day 1 is $35, which will go up to $76 on Day 2.