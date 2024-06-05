When and where will Noah Lyles open his 200m outdoor season? Everything about the American's next meet

Noah Lyles, who is currently among the top sprinters in the world, made a solid start to his 2024 season where he made his appearance in the 60m short sprint events. He first participated in the USA Indoor Championships in which he clinched the top position to become the US Indoor national champion with a personal best in the 60, clocking a 6.43s.

With an intent to become the global indoor champion, he then competed at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, where he missed out on the gold medal after losing to compatriot Christian Coleman in the finals. In the 2024 outdoors, his top achievement so far has been contributing to the USA’s gold medal win and booking a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay event at the World Athletics Relays.

In the 100m, he has so far raced in the Tom Jones Memorial, Bermuda Grand Prix, and Racers Grand Prix. However, the 26-year-old is set to make his 2024 season debut in the 200m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix which is slated for June 9, 2024.

The New York City Grand Prix will see Noah competing in the 200m lineup where he will face the likes of the Liberian-American sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh and his brother Josephus Lyles.

Following his participation at the 2024 New York City Grand Prix, Noah Lyles will be featuring in the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in order to make it to the USA Olympics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles’ achievements in the 200m event

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles is renowned for being a seven-time World Championships medalist, including 6 gold medals. Out of which, he has showcased his excellence in the 200m thrice, being a gold medalist in the distance in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

In addition, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he collected his only Olympic medal. In the 200m, Lyles won a bronze with a time of 19.74s, only behind Canada’s Andre de Grasse (19.62s) and compatriot Kenny Bednarek (19.68s).

Moreover, he has won four Diamond League finals in the 200m in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022, which makes him one of the most dominant sprinters in the world over the distance at present. During his junior competitive days, he also bagged the gold in the 200m at the 2015 Pan American U20 Championships.