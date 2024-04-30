Where does Gabby Douglas practice? All about the former Olympic gold medalist's training center

Gabby Douglas making her comeback in this Olympic season has been one of the most highlighted moments of the U.S Classic 2024. The former Olympic gold medalist took the gymnastics world by storm when she announced her return to the mat after a hiatus of eight years.

Douglas was initially scheduled to make a comeback in the Winter Cup in February. However, the American pulled out of the event at the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19. There were speculations of Douglas appearing at the National Team Cup but she was not selected to be a part of the team as she could not meet the selection criteria.

There have been many discussions about her training center. Aiming for a comeback, Douglas started training at the WOGA in October 2022. After missing out on the Winter Cup in February, Douglas left the World Olympics Gymnastics Academy some days later. However, almost after a month, the American gymnast decided to return to the WOGA and train under the guidance of Anna Liukin and her husband, Valeri Liukin.

The World Olympics Gymnastics Academy has been the training center for several Olympic gymnasts. Some notable gymnasts who had trained at the two-station facility are Nastia Liukin, Hollie Vise, and Skye Blakey. The academy even hosts its annual gymnastics meet.

Days after missing out on the podium finish, Gabby Douglas took to Instagram to reveal that she was back in the gym to train for her upcoming event.

" Back in the Lab," she captioned the image.

Gabby Douglas gets back to the gym

Gabby Douglas opens up on her U.S Classic Performance

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 2

Gabby Douglas made some errors during her Olympic season debut which cost her the podium. Even though she missed out on winning a medal at the event, she qualified for the U.S. Championships, which would be held in Forth Worth, Texas on May 2.

The former Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her Olympic debut with a video.

8 years later…. well guys… it wasn’t my best showing this weekend but was so happy and grateful to be back out there on the floor doing what I love again. with anything, there are always kinks to work out, get better and improve. I’ve never been more excited to get back into the gym and work even harder. forever grateful for all of your love and support. it means the world. I love you guys and I’ll see you in Hartford. Hard days are the best because that’s when champions are made.

Douglas ended her post with an inspirational message which is just a testament to her deep conviction and desire to succeed in the upcoming Olympics in Paris.