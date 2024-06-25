Where is Jackie Joyner-Kersee now? Looking into what keeps the legendary heptathlete and Hall of Famer occupied these days

Jackie Joyner-Kersee is one of the greatest track and field athletes to have graced the sport. Known for her prowess in combined events, she remains the holder of the world record in heptathlon with 7291 points which she accomplished at the grand stage of the Olympic Games held in 1988 in Seoul.

In the same edition of the Olympics, she also bagged the gold medal in women’s long jump. Her remarkable Olympic career saw her collect three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in heptathlon and long jump. Additionally, she amassed four gold medals across both the heptathlon and long jump disciplines at the World Championships. She was introduced to the International Sports Hall of Fame in March 2023.

Despite retiring from athletics at the age of 38 in February 2001, the former athlete has dedicated her life to contribute to the society in which she was raised. Let’s look deeper into what the retired athlete is doing now.

Where is Jackie Joyner-Kersee now?

Joyner-Kersee recently cheered for the Paris Olympics-bound Anna Hall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene. After qualifying for her first Olympic Games, Hall acknowledged that the legendary athlete has been a pillar of support and mentor to her.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s Foundation helps underprivileged children

However, Joyner-Kersee is not only helping and motivating youngsters like Anna Hall in their journey but also has a foundation dedicated to children in East St. Louis, where she was born and grew up.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, established in 1988 and led by the retired athlete as the CEO, aims to offer children in East St. Louis access to high-standard after-school programs and safe recreational spaces in their communities.

The foundation works towards ensuring that every child can achieve success despite the challenges they face in life and provide them with a safe environment where they can learn and grow. In addition, it supports adults to accomplish their life goals.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s other projects

Lonnie Ali, former track and field athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former cyclist Lance Armstong, former tennis star Andre Agassi, former tennis star Andrea Jaeger, NFL running back Warrick Dunn and skateboarding pro Tony Hawk attend a press conference for Athletes for Hope at Manhattan Center Studios on April 25, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

Joyner-Kersee was one of the founding members of the Athletes for Hope, started in 2006, along with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Warrick Dunn, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm, Jeff Gordon, and Alonzo Mourning, among other prominent names.

The goal behind the foundation of the organization was to unite athletes from different sporting backgrounds to use their influence for charitable purposes. In January 2024, Athletes for Hope (AFH) started its Athlete Leadership Council (ALC), comprising Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky and Nathan Chen, whose aim is to continue the mission started by the founders of the AFH.