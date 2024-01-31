Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Ryan Crouser and other athletes send best wishes to Anna Hall following 22-year-old's withdrawal from World Indoor Championships

Pentathlon North American record holder Anna Hall has recently pulled out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled from March 1 to March 3, 2024.

She cited a minor knee procedure she underwent recently as the reason behind her withdrawal from the indoor championships. Although the process was carried out smoothly, her focus is completely on recovery as she prepares for the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris.

Anna Hall broke the news about her opting out of the prestigious tournament on her Instagram account, writing:

“Earlier this month I had a small knee procedure… everything went smoothly, I am already well on the mend, and should be back on the track in a bit! it breaks my heart to be passing on the indoor world championships next month, but this was something we needed to do now in order to focus on the olympics 🤞🏽”

Post the announcement, many athletes came forward in the comments with supportive remarks for the two-time World Championships medalist in heptathlon.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the world record holder in heptathlon, and the three-time Olympic and four-time World champion asked Hall to take it one day at a time. She wrote:

“Stay strong and take it one day at a time Champ!!”

Two-time Olympic and World champion in the men’s shot put, Ryan Crouser, suggested Hall try seated shot throws, an exercise that helps in feeling productive when one has a lower-body injury.

“Only the real ones know about seated shot throws. It’s an exercise you can do feel productive while you have a lower body injury.”

Britton Wilson, the 400m sprinter and hurdler, sent Hall her love, as she commented:

“sending you so much love my girl ❤️”

Lolo Jones, a former two-time indoor champion hurdler and a bobsledder, also commented on the post, writing:

“Your comeback will be greater than the setback 👊🏽💥”

Annie Kunz, the 2019 Pan American Games silver medalist heptathlete, sent Hall her prayers for a quick recovery, writing:

“Sending all the prayers for speedy recovery💪🏻”

The NCAA record holder in the 100m hurdles, Masai Russell, wished for Hall's speedy recovery with a mending heart emoji. She wrote:

“Sending you a speedy recovery love ❤️‍🩹”

Anna Hall is known for her “never give up” attitude

Silver medalist Anna Hall reacts after winning the silver in the Heptathlon event at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Anna Hall entered the World Athletics Championships 2023 as a prime contender for the gold medal in the heptathlon. However, she unfortunately injured her PCL during her long jump board training session just two weeks before the event.

Despite not being fully recovered, Hall decided to take part in the World Championships after going through extensive treatments and rehab.

After two hard-fought days, the athlete agonizingly fell short of her gold-medal target by losing to Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6740) by a margin of 20 points, as the American scored 6720. However, Anna Hall did achieve a better finish than her last edition’s performance by claiming the silver medal at the event.