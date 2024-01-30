"Something we needed to do in order to focus on the Olympics" - Anna Hall pulls out of World Indoor Championships

Two-time World Championships medalist Anna Hall has withdrawn from the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled from March 1 to March 3.

The reason behind her withdrawal is a minor knee procedure that she recently underwent. Although the process went smoothly, Hall wanted to focus on her recovery as she gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics later this year.

“Earlier this month I had a small knee procedure… everything went smoothly, I am already well on the mend, and should be back on the track in a bit! it breaks my heart to be passing on the indoor world championships next month, but this was something we needed to do now in order to focus on the olympics. ”

Anna Hall is known for her grit and determination. She was considered one of the favorites for the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023. However, she sustained an injury in her long jump board training session and injured her PCL just two weeks before the prestigious event.

However, the American athlete didn’t give up, and participated in the World Championships after going through the treatments and rehab. On Day 1 of the event, Hall led Katarina Johnson-Thompson by 93 points, while Day 2 saw the British athlete overtaking her from the top position. Anna had to settle for the silver medal.

This was the second medal for Anna at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze medal in the previous edition of the event. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, three-time Olympic, and four-time World Championships champion, was highly impressed by Anna’s performance and lauded her competitive spirit.

Anna Hall was delighted after being named a rival to other top heptathletes by World Athletics

Anna Hall (left), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (middle), and Anouk Vetter (right) at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Anna Hall was elated after World Athletics shared a post on their X (formerly Twitter) handle about 2024 rivalries in Heptathlon, which featured a picture of her with the 2020 Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam and Johnson-Thompson. She expressed her delight, stating:

“Biggggg “when your idols become your rivals” moment 🫶🏽”

Belgium’s Thiam is a two-time Olympic (2016 and 2020) and World Champion (2017 and 2022). Additionally, she has been the European Champion outdoors twice, and indoors three times.

Besides being a two-time World champion, Johnson-Thompson is also a British record holder in the heptathlon, high jump and pentathlon (indoors).