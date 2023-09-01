“I know how difficult it is for one to get through the first day and then come back”- Jackie Joyner-Kersee on Anna Hall’s competitive spirit

Renowned heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee has commended American athlete Anna Hall for her fighting spirit at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. Although Hall competed in a heptathlon event with an injured leg, she didn't complain about her injury, thus drawing praise from Joyner-Kersee.

Two weeks before the world championship, Hall picked up an injury during her long jump board training session. She hyperextended her knee and injured her PCL.

With the world championship date nearing, Hall took all sorts of treatment and rehabs. Although she was expected to win the heptathlon event this year, she had to settle for a silver medal.

Hall at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The young athlete was leading the heptathlon event on Day 1 with 3,998 points, while 2019 world champion Katrina Johnson-Thompson was at 3905. On Day 2, the British athlete topped Anna Hall by scoring 6740 points, leaving the American short of 20 points and winning the gold medal.

On Day 1, when Hall competed in the high jump with her injured foot, she ended with a third-place finish. Remembering Hall’s spirit to continue fighting at other races of the 10-events heptathlon, Joyner-Kersee told CITUS MAG:

“I know how difficult it is for one to get through the first day and then come back. I know she was disappointed with the long jump but under the circumstances to just be able to go out there and compete, knowing what she was dealing with, she didn't use it as an excuse but still found a way to get the job done and even though you know she might have wanted to go but the heart and soul of everyone to show that competitive spirit and that's what I love about her.”

Anna Hall came close to Jackie Joyner Kersee’s points record

The athlete at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In May, at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet, Anna Hall came close to Jackie Joyne-Kersee’s highest points record of 7291. While competing at the championship, she surpassed Jane Frederick’s record of 6803 points from 1984 by scoring 6988 points.

It placed her at the second spot on the US all-time list for women’s Heptathlon. Moreover, Hall achieved fifth place in the list of the world’s highest heptathlon scores which has Jackie Joyner-Kersee at the top with 7291 points from the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Naturally, Hall made headlines for achieving a great fate. On learning about Hall’s milestone victory, Joyner-Kersee also expressed her belief in the young athlete for rewriting history.