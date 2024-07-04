Which are the U.S. colleges with the most Olympic-qualified swimmers for Paris ft. Virginia Cavaliers and California Golden Bears

A few NCAA swimmers, including Alex Walsh, Jack Alexy, Torri Huske, and Gretchen Walsh, secured Olympic spots to compete in Paris at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. While three female athletes from Texas grabbed the Olympic berths, the male events were led by the California Golden Bears.

While Alex secured her spot in the 200m IM, Gretchen earned the Olympic berths in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 4×100 freestyle relay events. After contributing to the university's victory at the 2024 NCAA Championships, the sister duo will step into the pool as formidable players in their respective events.

They will be joined by fellow Virginia swimmer Emma Weber, who secured the spot in the 100m breaststroke, finishing behind Lilly King with 1:06.10. Stanford University's renowned swimmer Torri Huske grabbed a spot to compete in the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly after finishing second in both the events with 52.93 seconds and 55.52 seconds, respectively.

California Golden Bears swimmers Jack Alexy and Keaton Jones punched their tickets to Paris after securing victories in 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke, respectively. Alexy also booked his spot in the 4x100 freestyle relay team. Luke Hobson from Texas will be seen competing in the men's 200m freestyle after dominating the event with 1:44.89 at the Trials.

Full list of NCAA swimmers who qualified for swimming events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The United States Olympic Swimming team poses at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

List of female NCAA swimmers who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) - 200 back

Katharine Berkoff (NC State) - 100 back

Mariah Denigan (Indiana) - 10K

Erin Gemmell (Texas) - 200 free

Torri Huske (Stanford) - 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

Anna Peplowski (Indiana) - 4×200 freestyle relay

Alex Walsh (Virginia) - 200 Individual Medley

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) - 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 4×100 freestyle relay

Emma Weber (Virginia) - 100 breaststroke

Emma Weyant (Florida) - 400 Individual Medley

List of male NCAA swimmers who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Jack Alexy (California) - 100 freestyle

Matt Fallon (Penn State) - 200 breast

Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) - 50/100/200 freestyle

Luke Hobson (Texas) - 200 free

David Johnston (Texas) - 1500 freestyle, 10K

Keaton Jones (California) - 200 backstroke

Josh Matheny (Indiana) - 200 breast

Ivan Puskovitch (West Virginia) - 10K

Luca Urlando (Georgia) -200 butterfly

