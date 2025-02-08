"Who did it best"- Gabby Thomas takes on hilarious running challenge with her teammates as track Indoor season kicks off

Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is one of the best-known sprinters from Team USA. Recently, the American gave fans a glimpse of her silly side by taking on the ‘same arm and same leg’ running challenge in practice alongside her teammates.

Thomas first rose to fame as a collegiate athlete, winning the 2018 Indoor NCAA championships in 200m. Since then, the sprinter has established herself as one of the best in track and field, winning multiple Olympic and World Championships medals. Away from the track, Thomas stays active on her social media accounts, giving fans regular insights into her life as an elite athlete.

Now, with the indoor track season for 2025 having begun, Gabby Thomas is likely hard at work in training. However, she still finds the time to enjoy herself and took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her teammates having fun in practice as they indulged in the ‘same arm and same leg' running challenge. She captioned the video:

“Who did it best though??”

Gabby Thomas reveals her goals for 2025

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

For Gabby Thomas, 2024 was an incredible year. Her season saw her win the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m gold at the Paris Olympics, making her the only athlete at the 2024 Games to walk away from the competition with three wins. Last year, the sprinter also set a world lead in the 200m.

Recently, Thomas sat down with Cosmopolitan magazine for an interview and discussed her goals for 2025. She revealed three things that she was going to remove from her life, and three things she was going to include, saying:

“My first out: fighting my hair. I’m embracing natural beauty and gonna let it do what it does. Energy drinks are out for me, and this is kind of deep, but just overextending myself. That’s out. Then ins are more racing and having fun with my work. I love competing and I want to be able to do what I love more often. And for the last one, I would say more skincare and general beauty regimen. I want to really take care of myself in that way. I’ve been less focused on that, and 2025 is the year to blossom into everything I want to be.”

Gabby Thomas hasn't revealed her full race schedule for 2025 yet. However, the sprinter has signed with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and will be in action for the league starting in April.

