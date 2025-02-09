Who is Cameron Myers? All about the 18-year-old Aussie who broke U20 world record at Millrose Games

Cameron Myers is an Australian middle-distance runner who recently made waves in the track and field circuit by registering a new world under 20 record in the iconic men's Wanamaker Mile at the 2025 Millrose Games. The 18-year-old competed against a star-studded lineup, including Paris Olympics bronze medalist Yared Nuguse, and world indoor bronze medalist Hobbs Kessler.

Myers followed Nuguse and Kessler in the Wanamaker Mile to settle in third place. While Nuguse registered a world record of 3:46.63 and Kessler posted 3:46.90, Myers listed 3:47.48 to register the World Under 20 record and Australian record. He smashed the previous world record by 5 seconds.

He surpassed the previous national record set by Commonwealth champion Oliver Hoare in 2022. Myers achieved this feat by overtaking Azeddine Habz in the final moments of the race.

Where does Cameron Myers train?

Myers started training under coach Lee Bobbin as a 10-year-old. Four years later, he started training under the Australian footballer-turned-coach Dick Telford's group that included Olympian Jye Edwards. Myers graduated from the University of Canberra Senior Secondary College Lake Ginninderra in 2024.

What are some of Cameron Myers’ other achievements?

Myers has broken all Jakob Ingebrigtsen's age-group records, including mile, 1500m, and 3000m. He became the second-youngest man to run a sub-4-minute mile. While Ingebrigtsen was 16 years and 250 days when he registered 3:58.07 in 2017, Myers was 16 years and 259 days, when he posted 3:55.44.

Records set by Myers in the 2025 season so far

At the Dr. Sander Invitational, held at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York on January 25, 2025, the Canberra athlete registered a world indoor junior record in the mile event. He posted a stunning time of 3:53.12 to defeat Festus Lagat and Adam Fogg, who listed 3:53.45 and 3:53.49, respectively.

A week later at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts, he registered a national record in the 3000m by clicking 7:33.12, settling in third place.

“I knew I had a big one in me" - Cameron Myers expresses his confidence in registering the record

In an interview with athletics.com.au, Myers expressed his excitement and satisfaction after the race, stating he hoped to clock 3:48 or 3:49s.

“I knew I had a big one in me. I was thinking 3:48 or 3:49 would be great, so I was really pleased when I crossed the line,” Cameron Myers said. "What an amazing race. I certainly planned to run under 3:50 to get the qualifying time for Tokyo and now I’m very happy and super excited I hear it equaled Ollie Hoare’s outdoor time. I’m just really happy."

The young Australian has earned a spot for the World Athletics Championships to be held in September in Tokyo, Japan.

