"Who else is involved?"- Gabby Thomas sends a strong message as World record holder, Ruth Chepngetich receives 3-year-ban for doping violations

Gabby Thomas strongly reacted to Ruth Chepngetich receiving a ban for a doping violation, suggesting the coaches might have been involved. Chepngetich was provisionally suspended in July 2025, after Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) was detected in a sample collected in March.

The HCTZ is a banned diuretic substance used as a cover-up in doping. On March 15, 2025, the Kenyan long-distance runner tested positive for the use of an excessive amount of HCTZ. The reports showed a concentration of 3,800 ng/mL, far surpassing WADA's limit of 20 ng/mL. In July, the marathon world record holder suggested that the exceeding limit was unintentional, stating she had consumed her house helper's medication, unaware it contained HCTZ.

However, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) rejected her plea, while marking it as recklessness and indirect intent. The 31-year-old was initially handed a suspension for four years, which was later reduced to three after she admitted guilt. The American sprinter Thomas, who has been voicing against the use of banned substances and calling for strict actions against the coaches and athletes practicing unethical methods, suggested involvement in Chepngetich's anti-doping violations and wrote:

"🙄 and who else is involved? She didn’t do this alone."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Chepngetich's world record of 2:09:56, which she posted during the Chicago marathon last October, still stands as it was registered before she tested positive.

"You are complicit" - Gabby Thomas advocates for a lifetime ban for coaches and athletes for committing anti-doping violations

Gabby Thomas during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas advocated for fairness in sport, suggesting strict actions against the coaches and athletes involved in anti-doping violations. The multiple-time Olympic medalist stated that if an athlete is aware of his/her coach's previous anti-doping violation history, then they are complicit too.

“Doping coaches should be banned for life from coaching in the sport,” she expressed. “Whether you were banned while competing as an athlete or caught distributing as a coach (for some, both). I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care. If you train under a coach who is known for doping (once, twice, or even three times for some) you are complicit. That’s my stance.” (via independent.co.uk)

Gabby Thomas is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. She dominated the 200m at the Paris Games and led the team to victory in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. The 28-year-old had to withdraw from the 2025 World Championships after citing a right Achilles tendon injury.

