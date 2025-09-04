"Have always done and will always do" - Gabby Thomas vows to stay true to her values days after 'doping coaches' stance

American athlete Gabby Thomas has recently expressed her stance on staying true to her ethics. This comes just a week after the 200m Olympic champion shared her take on doping athletes and coaches.

Thomas had remarked that athletes and coaches who are found guilty of doping in the sport should be banned permanently. She had also shared that eradicating doping issues from the sport would make it a better place to compete in, which is one of her main objectives before retiring.

A few weeks following this, Thomas shared a post on her X handle to state that whatever she says or writes is a reflection of her beliefs. She wrote:

"One thing I have always done and will always do is speak out on what I believe. If you’re new here, welcome 🤗"

Notably, after Gabby Thomas' statement about the lifetime ban on athletes and coaches, several track pundits, such as Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, have expressed their disagreement with the former's statements. Gatlin claimed that based on Thomas' current position on the track, people may find the latter's stance controversial.

In recent times, Thomas has been going through a rough patch as she will miss an opportunity to compete at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo despite qualifying for the 200m event. This is due to an injury in her Achilles tendon.

"Being a good person"- Gabby Thomas shares the trait she is most proud of in her career

Gabby Thomas recently shed light on the trait that she is most proud of across her track career and life. Speaking on a recent podcast, Thomas revealed that being a good individual, besides being a top athlete, is a big positive for her.

Additionally, Thomas also said that she admires her ability to manage everything around her and her way of treating people. She said (via The Squeeze, 1:12:50s onwards):

"I mean, I would say definitely how I carry myself throughout this journey and remaining humble and making sure that I am like being a good person on top of being a good athlete. It is so important to me, and I am actually really proud of how I have handled kind of everything and how I treat people along the way."

During the conversation, Gabby Thomas also remarked that she is proud of the fact that she can be a positive and ethical individual to look up to for aspiring athletes around her.

