Who are the gymnasts who qualified for the US women's World Championships Team? Complete list of gymnasts and reserve athletes ft Dulcy Caylor

The members of the US women's World Championships team were recently revealed after the conclusion of the World Selection Event that was held in Crossville, Tennessee, featuring some of the best gymnasts in the country who competed for a spot on the US National team.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are slated to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The World Selection Event featured an incredible set of performances from the gymnasts, with Dulcy Caylor emerging as the winner of the all-around event on the first day of the trials.

Caylor posted a score of 55.250 to better Leanne Wong, who scored 55.050 points, and Joscelyn Roberson, who took third place with a score of 54.900. Ashlee Sullivan stood fourth with a score of 54.250, and Jayla Hang took fifth place with a score of 54.100. Dulcy dominated the vaults with an opening score of 14.250 and went on to post 13.850 on the uneven bars, followed by 13.400 on the balance beam, and concluded her campaign with 13.750 in the floor routine. The 17-year-old was elated by her performance and expressed her excitement to be a part of the US women's World Championships team.

The World Selection Event was also under scrutiny by fans due to the withdrawal of Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease, who withdrew due to ankle injuries days before the event.

After the conclusion of the selection event, USA Gymnastics announced the members of the US women's World Championships team.

The complete list of the members, as well as the non-traveling replacement athletes, is as follows:

1) Dulcy Caylor - World Champions Centre

2) Leanne Wong - University of Florida Gymnastics

3) Joscelyn Roberson - World Champions Centre

4) Skye Blakely - WOGA Gymnastics

Non-travelling replacement gymnasts

1) Jayla Hang - Pacific Reign Gymnastics

2) Ashlee Sullivan - Metroplex Gymnastics

Dulcy Caylor gets emotional on qualifying to be a part of the US women's World Championships team

Dulcy Caylor got emotional as she reflected on her victory at the World selection event in an interview with Olympics.com. The American gymnast shared that it was a dream come true moment for her to be named in the US women's World Championships team and expressed her excitement to compete in the global event.

"I don't know if I can put it into words. I had absolutely no clue, and I am just so grateful. This is a dream come true, really," she said.

Furthermore, speaking about her mindset while competing against incredible gymnasts, she said.

"I honestly wanted to just have fun, one routine at a time. So I didn't want to pay attention to [the scores] too much, not to get it in my head, but I had a goal all around, and [my coaches] added it up."

Caylor expressed her gratitude at being able to accomplish her goal and hoped to put forward a strong performance at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta.

