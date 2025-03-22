Who is Jeremiah Azu? All about the British athlete who won the 100m gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Jeremiah Azu is a Welsh sprinter and one of Britain's top athletes. He was born on May 15, 2001, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and grew up in Cardiff. In 2025, Azu defended his British Indoor 60m title before winning gold at the European Indoor Championships with a 6.49-second personal best. He matched this time to win gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, securing his place among the world's top sprinters.

Who is Jeremiah Azu?

Jeremiah Azu is a 23-year-old Welsch sprinter. He was born on May 15, 2001, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

How did Azu begin his journey?

During his school years in Cardiff, Azu started out playing football. However, his coaches, recognized his exceptional speed on the field, leading him to shift his focus to track and field under the guidance of Helen James.

Azu's education

He studied at Llanishen High School from 2012 to 2018 before continuing his education at St David's College, Cardiff. He later enrolled at Cardiff Metropolitan University and pursued a degree in Sports Conditioning, Rehabilitation, and Massage, completing his studies in 2022.

Jeremiah Azu's family

Jeremiah Azu grew up in a close-knit family that included his parents, older brother, younger brother, sister, and uncle.

Recent Azu's achievements

Jeremiah Azu has made a strong mark in sprinting with two major victories in 2025. On March 21, he won gold in the 60 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, running 6.49 seconds, his personal best. Earlier in the month, he also became the European Indoor Champion in the same event, finishing at 6.49 seconds.

Azu's other achievements

In 2020, Jeremiah Azu won gold in 60 meters in indoor sprinting at the England Indoor U20 Championships. He also competed in the Welsh Indoor Championships, securing a silver medal in the 60 meters.

In 2018, Azu won gold in the 100 meters at the Welsh Championships. However, he couldn't compete in the 100-meter final at the England U20 Championships due to a Did Not Start (DNS) result. Despite the setback, he claimed a silver medal in the 60 meters at the England Indoor U20 Championships.

Azu had an impressive season in 2019. He won gold in the 100 meters at the England U20 Championships. He also dominated the England Indoor U20 Championships, securing gold in both the 60 meters and 200 meters. Additionally, he won a bronze medal in the 60 meters at the British Indoor Championships.

In 2017, Azu emerged as a strong young sprinter by winning gold in the 100 meters at the England U17 Championships. He also participated in the Welsh Championships, finishing eighth in the 100 meters.

Jeremiah Azu has achieved great success in sprinting over the past few years. In 2022, he won the British Championships 100-meter title with a time of 9.90 seconds, becoming the first Welsh athlete to do so in over 50 years. Later that year, he earned a bronze medal in the 100 meters at the European Athletics Championships, setting a personal best of 10.13 seconds. He also helped Great Britain win gold in the 4x100 meters relay.

In 2023, Jeremiah Azu won a bronze medal in the 100 meters at the European Athletics Team Championships. He also became the European U23 champion, securing gold in the 100 meters with a wind-assisted time of 10.05 seconds. His victories showed his steady improvement and growing strength as a sprinter.

Azu had another big year in 2024. In May, he broke his Welsh 100-meter record by running 9.97 seconds in Leverkusen, Germany, becoming the first Welsh athlete to do so in under 10 seconds. He won a silver medal at the British Championships, earning a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Although he was disqualified in the individual 100 meters due to a false start, he made a comeback by winning bronze in the 4x100 meters relay. He also won his second consecutive British Indoor 60-meter title.

In 2025, Jeremiah Azu defended his British Indoor 60-meter title before winning gold at the European Indoor Championships, running a personal best of 6.49 seconds. Shortly after, he matched this time to win gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

