Who is Matt Richtman? All about the first American to win LA Marathon in over 30 years

Matt Richtman is an American runner who recently clinched the first position at the 2025 LA Marathon. Richtman clocked a run time of 2:07:56s to win this event.

Notably, this is the first time a runner from the United States has won this event after a span of 31 years (since Paul Pilkington in 1994). Kenyan athletes Athanas Kioko and Moses Kurgat clinched second and third places in the marathon with run times of 2:10:55s and 2:13:13s, respectively.

Following the victory, Richtman revealed that he didn't have any special plans before coming into this marathon event. He said he just wanted to be among the group and then accelerate after the halfway mark of the race. He said (via AP News):

"I didn't really have a super big plan coming into this. It's always so tough, the marathon, just because so much can happen. I just told myself to stay in that pack until about the halfway mark and then if I felt good I could make a move."

On this note, let's know more about the 2025 LA Marathon winner, Matt Richtman.

Matt Richtman: Family and hometown

Rachtman celebrates with the female winner of Los Angeles Marathon 2025 Savannah Berry (Image via: Getty Images)

Richtman was born in Elburn, Illinois on January 13, 2000. His family includes his parents, Tom and Karen, and he also has two siblings, Rachel and Rebecca. As an athlete, Richtman has competed in several levels incluing school teams, NCAA level and the elite professional level.

Matt Richtman: High school and collegiate details

In his initial years, Richtman attended the Kaneland High School where he also competed for the school's cross country track and field side. Following this, the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon winner went to Bradley University and Montana State University, where he pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Matt Richtman: Other achievements in his career

Richtman celebrating his 2025 Los Angeles Marathon victory alongside the CEO and President of Asics America (Image via: Getty Images)

Across his career, Rachtman had some impressive performances over long distances. He was the winner of the 2017 Illinois Cross Country Class 2A Championships during his high school stint.

Notably, he also clinched a second place in the 10000m event during the 2024 Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships during his time at the Montana State University. Besides this, Rachtman has also represented Montana State at the NCAA West Regional events. He was also awarded the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year (cross-country).

