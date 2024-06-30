Who is McKenzie Long? All about the American sprinter who defeated Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Trials

McKenzie Long recently qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 200m final at the US Track and Field trials on June 29, at Hayward Field, Eugene. She bested Sha'Carri Richardson, who came in second in the semifinals after clocking 21.92s.

Long tried to make the 100m team for the Paris Olympics as well and qualified for the semifinals after finishing third in the first-round heat, however, she couldn't secure her spot as she finished 12th in the final, posting a 11.15s. Sha'Carri Richardson stood atop the podium with 10.88s, and following her was Melissa Jefferson, who recorded a time of 10.91s.

Long grabbed her opportunity to go to Paris in the 200m discipline and trounced Richardson in the final on day 7 of the trials. She claimed third place after clocking 21.90s, behind Brittany Brown, who bagged a silver after posting 21.90s. Gabby Thomas was under the spotlight as she clinched gold with a time of 21.81s. It was a heartbreaking loss for Sha'Carri Richardson, as she finished fourth and couldn't qualify for the 200m event.

It is a very emotional win for Long, as she lost her mother to a heart attack just ahead of the season. In a post-race interview with NBC, she said:

"All I have to say is, 'Mom, your baby girl is going to Paris.' I'm just really happy that I was able to execute my race, given what happened in the 100m. I'm doing it for you, mom."

We will now dive into knowing more about the 23-year-old and her journey so far.

McKenzie Long's family and hometown

McKenzie Long was born on July 11, to parents Michael Long and Tara Jones and grew up in Ironton.

What happened to McKenzie Long's mother?

Long's mother, Tara Jones, passed away in February 2024, due to a heart attack. This incident took place while the 23-year-old was competing in Ole Miss, where she won both titles of 100m and 200m.

What did Sha'Carri Richardson say to McKenzie Long before her Olympic trials race, and how did it help her?

McKenzie Long said that Sha'Carri Richardson approached her before the 200m final and comforted her on her mother's death. Richardson also lost her mother before the 2021 Olympic trials, which made her relate to Long more.

"I understand what you're going through," Richardson said (via Olympics.com). "You've got this."

These lines by the American sprinter were very empowering for Long.

"That was really empowering in and of itself, to have her say those words to me," Long said. "It was like a weight lifted off of my shoulders; I think it was really what I needed."

The 23-year-old will now compete in the 200m discipline along with Gabby Thomas and Brittany Brown at the Paris Olympics 2024, slated to be held from July 26 to August 11.