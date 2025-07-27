Who is Melanie Doggett? All about the 14-year-old athlete who broke the USATF 13-14 record in women's 200m

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:33 GMT
All about Melanie Doggett who broke the USATF record in Girls
All about Melanie Doggett who broke the USATF record in Girls' 200m [Image Source: Melanie Doggett's Instagram]

Teenage sprinting sensation Melanie Doggett has broken the under-15 national record in women's 200m. Doggett ran the race in barely 22.94 seconds at the USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships.

Ad

The teenager has broken the 14-year-old national record in the 13-14 year old category. Doggett had previously run a personal best of 23.13 seconds at the Major Impact Invitational tournament held in Dallas, Texas, in May 2025.

Breaking records is nothing new for Doggett, who represents the Major Impact Track Club in sprinting. In June 2023, she broke the record for 100m at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, surpassing the previous record of 11.75 seconds set by Tamari Davis and Peyton Payne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Apart from the above, Melanie Doggett has also signed up for an NIL deal with popular sportswear brand Nike a month ago. The company stated in its press release,

"As part of Nike's ongoing commitment to powering the future of youth sport, the brand is proud to introduce the newest student-athlete to join the Nike Running family: Melanie Doggett."

Doggett had previously run a personal best of 11.39 seconds in the Girls' 100m event at the Major Impact Track & Field Invitational held in Dallas, Texas, in May 2025.

Ad

Melanie Doggett's Early Life and Education

All about Doggett&#039;s rise as a teenage sensation in track and field [Image Source: Instagram]
All about Doggett's rise as a teenage sensation in track and field [Image Source: Instagram]

Not much is known about Melanie Doggett's early life, except that she is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Doggett is currently pursuing her education at the Landmark Christian High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Doggett took up athletics at an early age and first attracted attention for her achievements at the Under 8 division of the USATF National Championships. When Doggett was nine years old, she set a world record in the 200m for athletes under 10 years old, with an impressive timing of 26.08 seconds.

Melanie Doggett had established an under-13 world record in Girls' 100m last year, which was later broken by Camryn Dailey at the New Balance Nationals.

Ad

Other Achievements of Melanie Doggett

Apart from her achievements at the USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships, Melanie Doggett has also broken several other records this year. At the Millrose Games, Doggett broke her own, age-specific world record in the 60m, completing the race in just 7.17 seconds, finishing second overall.

This was only the beginning. At the Georgia Middle School State Championships held in April 2025, Doggett won both the 100m and 200m events, with best timings of 11.52 seconds and 23.70 seconds, respectively. Though she hasn't technically started high school, her current performances already place her amongst the top 15 high school athletes throughout the US track and field community.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications