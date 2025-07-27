Who is Melanie Doggett? All about the 14-year-old athlete who broke the USATF 13-14 record in women's 200m

Teenage sprinting sensation Melanie Doggett has broken the under-15 national record in women's 200m. Doggett ran the race in barely 22.94 seconds at the USATF National Junior Olympics Track &amp; Field Championships.The teenager has broken the 14-year-old national record in the 13-14 year old category. Doggett had previously run a personal best of 23.13 seconds at the Major Impact Invitational tournament held in Dallas, Texas, in May 2025.Breaking records is nothing new for Doggett, who represents the Major Impact Track Club in sprinting. In June 2023, she broke the record for 100m at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, surpassing the previous record of 11.75 seconds set by Tamari Davis and Peyton Payne.Apart from the above, Melanie Doggett has also signed up for an NIL deal with popular sportswear brand Nike a month ago. The company stated in its press release,&quot;As part of Nike's ongoing commitment to powering the future of youth sport, the brand is proud to introduce the newest student-athlete to join the Nike Running family: Melanie Doggett.&quot;Doggett had previously run a personal best of 11.39 seconds in the Girls' 100m event at the Major Impact Track &amp; Field Invitational held in Dallas, Texas, in May 2025.Melanie Doggett's Early Life and EducationAll about Doggett's rise as a teenage sensation in track and field [Image Source: Instagram]Not much is known about Melanie Doggett's early life, except that she is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Doggett is currently pursuing her education at the Landmark Christian High School in Atlanta, Georgia.Doggett took up athletics at an early age and first attracted attention for her achievements at the Under 8 division of the USATF National Championships. When Doggett was nine years old, she set a world record in the 200m for athletes under 10 years old, with an impressive timing of 26.08 seconds.Melanie Doggett had established an under-13 world record in Girls' 100m last year, which was later broken by Camryn Dailey at the New Balance Nationals.Other Achievements of Melanie DoggettApart from her achievements at the USATF National Junior Olympics Track &amp; Field Championships, Melanie Doggett has also broken several other records this year. At the Millrose Games, Doggett broke her own, age-specific world record in the 60m, completing the race in just 7.17 seconds, finishing second overall.This was only the beginning. At the Georgia Middle School State Championships held in April 2025, Doggett won both the 100m and 200m events, with best timings of 11.52 seconds and 23.70 seconds, respectively. Though she hasn't technically started high school, her current performances already place her amongst the top 15 high school athletes throughout the US track and field community.