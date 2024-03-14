Peyton Robb, a two-time NCAA-All American, is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in college athletics and he will be competing at the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships after beating a severe bacterial infection in his leg.

Robb was up against Penn State's Levi Haines in 2023 at the NCAA Championships, and 5-3 after struggling throughout the match. The next morning, he felt nauseated and a bruise was found out on his leg. But fearing a fifth-place finish if he didn't wrestle in the consolation semifinals, Robb took the mat anyway.

He struggled again and barely made it off the mat. He was taken to the hospital soon after, and after a few days, a flesh-eating bacteria was found, Group A Streptococcus. Not only do these bacteria eat flesh, but they release blood vessels destroying toxins as well.

Robb was immediately taken to the operating room, not knowing whether he would see his leg again or not. He had five surgeries in a span of five days, all to remove the dead tissue in his leg. He went through a skin graft procedure and weeks of rehabilitation later on to finally be back on the mat.

Robb returned to Nebraska's first in October, and by November, he was up 7-0 to hold the No. 3 ranking. Now, the 2023 Cliff Keen Invitational champion is all set to go for the title in his last year at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Robb is seeded No. 8 in the 157 pounds, and his biggest competition will again be Levi Haines.

Peyton Robb's family and hometown

Robb was born on 29 January 2009 in Owatonna, Minnesota to parents Tracey Robb and Carrie Robb. He has a sister named Hannah and three brothers, namely Cael, Kade, and Gabe.

Peyton Robb education

The 26-year-old is in his senior year in Nebraska and is doing majors in nutrition and health sciences. He aims to get into coaching after finishing the Senior Freestyle circuit.

Peyton Robb Achievements

Robb has been an NCAA All-American twice in 2022 and 2023 while being the runner-up at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, three spots higher than 2022. So far, his best performance at the NCAA Championships is finishing fourth in 2022 and 2023.

He has been Academic All-Big Team on four occasions in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.