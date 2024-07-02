"Who's the catch of the relationship now"- Fans react to Simone Biles husband Jonathan Owens keeping her score with pen-paper at US Olympic Trials

Simone Biles cruised through the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 to book her spot in her third consecutive Olympic Games. While it looked like an easy task for her, it didn't seem so for her husband, Jonathan Ownes, who was spotted calculating her scores with a pen and paper in the stands at Target Center. Fans took note of the NFL player's keen interest in Biles' qualification. This time, they praised him from all corners after he had received heavy criticism earlier this year.

Biles was once again impressive at the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, earning a massive score of 117.225 to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. She is the fourth-ever female American to qualify for three Olympic Games and has the chance to become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The seven-time Olympic medalist was joined by Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera in the five-member USA Gymnastics Team. While Biles was above the rest, the next four places saw close competition between Lee, Chiles, Carey, and Rivera.

Trending

However, Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens was still keeping her scores, and calculating her chances of qualification.

Fans online showered praise on Owens for being supportive of Simone Biles and caring so much about her Olympic qualification. A fan wrote:

"It was so fun to see him throughout the weekend. He was so supportive"

Fan reactions Jonathan Owens

Another fan took reference to Owen's controversial ‘catch’ comment, claiming the NFL player was right about him being the catch in his relationship with Biles.

"Who’s the catch of the relationship now", they commented.

Fan reactions Jonathan Owens

One fan called Owens a ‘sweet husband’.

"He's such a sweet husband", they wrote.

Fan reactions Jonathan Owens

Some other reactions include:

"We should show more of this couple instead of (Travis) Kelce and (Taylor) Swift", a user commented.

Fan reactions Jonathan Owens

I'd do the same if my wife was goated like Simone", another fan commented.

Fan reactions Jonathan Owens

“He said he was a catch because he is”- Simone Biles on Jonathan Owens

Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers

Last year in December, Jonathan Owens appeared on a podcast, Pivot, and claimed that men were the catch in a romantic relationship. However, fans got offended over his comments, claiming he was disrespecting Simone Biles to some extent.

The NFL player received widespread criticism for his comments before Biles publicly came out to defend and support him. Speaking on a podcast, Call Her Daddy, the Olympic Champion claimed that Owens indeed was the catch in their relationship because she hadn't ever met a man like him.

"He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him," Biles claimed.

Simone Biles also claimed that she found the criticism of Owens hilarious at first. However, when it kept going for long, she eventually broke down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback