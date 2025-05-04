Who is Tate Taylor? All about the 17-year-old who became the second-fastest U20 100m runner in history

Tate Taylor recently grabbed attention for his unique achievement at the Texas State Championships. The teenage sprinting sensation broke several records in one go for 100m [Under 20 category], becoming the second fastest runner overall.
Taylor ran the 100m race at the Texas State Championships in a staggering 9.92 seconds, even though wind-aided. Yet, his timing became a new US high school and Under 20 record, making him the second fastest runner in the Under 20 category, only behind the likes of Olympic champion from Botswana, Letsile Tebogo.
In the conversation with the media after the race, Taylor mentioned:
"We were in the blocks, I talked to God. I was telling him before I got in the blocks, 'I don't care if I win, I'm part of history already because this race was really fast.' I was telling myself to have fun, don't put too much pressure on yourself, just go out and have fun."
But who exactly is Tate Taylor, and why is he being compared to the likes of Letsile Tebogo?
Early life and education of Tate Taylor
Tate Taylor is a 17-year-old runner from San Antonio in Texas. He is currently a student of Harlan High School in San Antonio, Texas. Taylor was initially interested in basketball before switching to track and field.
Other achievements of Tate Taylor
Apart from setting the new high school record for the 100m event in the USA, Tate Taylor had previously broken the indoor records in the 200m event.
The 17-year-old runner clocked an impressive time of 20.46 seconds at the Nike Indoor Nationals a couple of months ago, breaking the 200m junior record held by Jaylen Slade.
Former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin appreciated his efforts as he shared Taylor's achievements on his Instagram story. His Instagram story caption read:
"You've been truly patient year after year @tk.taylor2 and NOW its paying off for you!! God got you nephew!! Shout out to @coachk_speed for doing an amazing job with you!"
In breaking the indoor record for 200m, Taylor also surpassed the timing achieved by Noah Lyles in 2016. The Olympic champion in men's 100m was extremely impressed by Taylor's achievements, and he wrote on his X timeline:
"Records are made to be broken and he took that to heart. This is a crazy impressive time and win! Congratulations."
Tate Taylor will most likely participate next at the New Christendom Games Conference, which will be held on June 14.